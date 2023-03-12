Auckland Theatre Company: Thirty years strong, but no resting on laurels

Frantic and fun, inventive and intriguing, Alfred Hitchcock’s trailblazing thriller North by Northwest is re-imagined for the stage.

Simon Prast remembers standing in the street outside the Mercury Theatre after being turfed out on the day it was shutdown and wondering: “what now?”

It had been home to the Mercury Theatre Company, but with the sudden closure of the theatre on March 11, 1992, that acting troupe and its cohorts were disbanded.

A year later he became one of the founding members of the Auckland Theatre Company (ATC), which celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday, March 11.

“I don’t have any children of my own,” Prast says. “But I imagine the feeling is somewhat akin to having a very successful child go on to do and achieve more than you could ever have hoped or dreamed.”

Supplied Karl Urban and Jennifer Ward-Lealand in Auckland Theatre Company's performance of The Herbal Bed in 1998.

Unknown Simon Prast in Auckland Theatre Company's performance of The Seagull in 1994.

Those who helped found it took a year to gather themselves after the Mercury's closure, gathering the support of private, arts and public sectors – most importantly Auckland Council, Prast says – as they launched their new endeavour.

Their first show was the world premiere of the of Lovelock’s Dream Run at the Watershed Theatre in 1993.

Treading the boards with the theatre company has become a rite of passage for many trying to make a name for themselves in New Zealand acting circles.

Lisa Chappell​, who won two Logies for her work on McLeod’s Daughters, cut her teeth in her first dramatic play with All My Sons at the ATC in 1997, and has since returned to its stage time and again over the ensuing decades.

“It's kind of the theatre version of Shortland Street,” she says. “Without training, without having a regular place to go to work, how can you learn how to do your craft?

Michael Smith/Supplied Miro McColl and Simon Prast in ATC's performance of To Kill a Mocking Bird in 2016.

“Our job is about doing, and for live stuff you have to work with an audience.”

She said it had taught her endless lessons about how to approach her work and life – as well as having her one and only panic attack in the wings of one of its productions.

Her co-stars had been on stage wondering what to say to cover for her, but when she heard her cue she pulled herself together.

“You just go and no one would have known,” she says. “Everything was apparently fine, and yet I was a blithering idiot only moments earlier.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Michael Hurst in ATC's adaption of Margaret Mahy’s The Man Whose Mother was a Pirate.

She’s one of many who have come through the company: Kiwi acting mainstays like Jennifer Ward-Lealand​, Michael Hurst​, Antonia Prebble​, George Henare​, Danielle Cormack​, Craig Parker​ have all emerged through ATC.

Remembering the early days of the theatre company, Prast takes great joy in how far both he and the company have come since then.

It has given him the chance to grace the stage at the Civic as Atticus Finch and take a treasured phone call with famed playwright Arthur Miller – in which he made sure not to mention Miller’s former wife Marilyn Monroe.

And though all those years they have never failed to open a show on time, a point in which he takes great pride.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lisa Chapel as Bad Jelly the Witch, which ATC produced at Takapuna's Bruce Mason Centre.

“I used to say that when we were at the Maidment, if we had a full house that was the equivalent of landing a fully-laden [Boeing] 747, full of cultural tourists, in the middle of the city.”

And while the company has had many homes over the years, as of 2016 it has based itself out of the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

To Prast, it’s a physical manifestation of the hard work of hundreds of people over the years as well as the private, public and arts sectors all coming together for a worthwhile cause.

supplied Actor Stuart Devenie stars in ATC’s Hatch! Or The Plight of the Penguins.

But Prast doesn’t want those now in charge to rest on their laurels, especially given Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s comments about possible cutting of funding for the arts.

“[The arts are] like the most sacred pole that holds our tent up high. After we've been through Covid, after [the floods], the arts have a crucial role to play, and now isn't the time that we should be negotiating their existence...because they’re needed more than ever.”