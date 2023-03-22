The changing face of Creative New Zealand

Creative New Zealand insists it does not hate Shakespeare after the prime minister intervened to help fund the Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ. (Audio aired October 2022).

Stephen Wainwright doesn’t like disappointing people, but unfortunately he’s in the business of it at Creative New Zealand.

The cash-strapped arts funding agency – which in the last financial year doled out nearly $70 million to artists and arts organisations – made international headlines in 2022 over its decision to decline a funding bid from the Shakespeare Globe Centre.

Six months on from that decision, and amid documents revealing the agency’s response to the public relations crisis being released, Wainwright is reflecting on Creative NZ’s future.

“Of course there’s​ lessons,” he said in an interview.

Since then, the agency has embarked on a review of its services and structure which will see it change, but Wainwright cautions the agency is only at the beginning of that work.

Already in its meetings, artists have told it they don’t want caps on the number of applicants that can apply for funding rounds, they don’t want to be so constrained by the rigidities of the agency’s bureaucratic systems and paperwork, and they want more opportunities to engage with Creative NZ staff before submitting funding proposals.

SHALOM DELMONTE-ABERHART/SUPPLIED The Shakespeare Globe Centre of NZ did not receive Kahikatea funding last year from the agency – a decision that prompted international interest and outrage.

But it’s a tricky balance when Creative NZ’s 85 staff are under enormous pressure to meet the needs of artists, who, post-pandemic, are showing out in never-before-seen numbers to apply for funding from its limited pool.

The total amount of funding sought by artists and arts organisations through its Kahikatea funding programme for the 2023 to 2025 period was $81.9m – 70% higher than the 2020 to 2022 period.

And despite it being an election year, whether Creative NZ will be gifted a budget increase amid a cost of living crisis and after Cyclone Gabrielle may be too big a political hot potato for parties to commit to.

The agency again found itself in controversy after it awarded a $5.3m contract to an under fire start-up that’s now become embroiled in an investigation by the Office of the Auditor-General.

Wainwright looks forward to the clarity that inquiry will bring, and says the agency is keeping an open mind and will react accordingly when it’s complete.

supplied Creative NZ chief executive Stephen Wainwright says the agency can do better.

But on the agency’s more systemic issues, Wainwright doubts there is a silver bullet. “But things can be better, certainly,” he said.

Documents released under the Official Information Act have detailed the internal aftermath of the Shakespeare ordeal.

The papers show how Creative NZ tried to follow a “relationship management plan” with Shakespeare Globe Centre chief executive Dawn Sanders and other organisations including Arts on Tour, Makers 101 and McCahon House.

While relationship plans are standard practice for the agency regardless of whether an organisation has its funding bid accepted or turned down, Wainwright said it was unhelpful that Creative NZ’s decision-makers did not always meet applicants face-to-face due to logistics, and that some meetings took too long to happen. Staff also needed to be more attentive.

One staffer described a call for an inquiry into its operations as “negative noise” in the released papers, but Wainwright said the agency did listen openly and responsively to criticism, and offered that the staffer said that in light of “unbalanced” press coverage of the Shakespeare Globe Centre decision.

Just one Asian-led and one disability-led organisation received long-term Kahikatea funding last year, the documents said, however the agency made strides in more equitably funding Māori and Pasifika artists.

That was despite staff having to undertake wellbeing checks for some organisations after the agency observed racist rhetoric in the dialogue around its funding decisions.

More broadly, Wainwright said the agency was rethinking the transparency it’s adhered to in the past, saying its current systems may no longer be fit for purpose in a world where its decisions were scrutinised via social media and people were, generally, becoming less civil.

supplied Creative NZ found itself in the middle of a media storm last year but is moving forward focussed on its future.

“Disappointing so many people so frequently – that’s not a job anyone enjoys,” he says. “[But] we do want to create a better future.”

While more money would make things easier – most of Creative NZ’s funding comes from lotteries – Wainwright was more concerned with the arts being seen as valuable by both communities and those in positions of political power as New Zealand changes.

“Having the arts matter is, really, a collective responsibility.”