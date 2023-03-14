Soprano Emma Pearson on betrayal, feminism and the power of opera

Soprano Emma Pearson’s first professional work as an opera singer was in Wellington when she was 23. She fell in love with the city that year, the music in the cosy pubs, the funny behind-the-scene tales after the Lord of the Rings was filmed, and rugging up against the wind and rain. In 2019, she returned and lived in Karori for three years. She stars in Wellington Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor – on at the St James Theatre from March 18-25. Wellingtonians will remember Pearson from her role in last year’s production of La Traviata.

Tell us about the show?

Lucia di Lammermoor is a tragic, gothic opera about a young girl who attempts to murder her bridegroom on the night of her wedding. It is based on the novel The Bride of Lammermoor by Sir Walter Scott, which was apparently based on the true story of Janet Dalrymple. The lead characters are star-crossed lovers, but instead of Romeo and Juliet’s friendly Friar Laurence, the two lovers are betrayed by their religious minister, as well as everyone else around them. In this production by Sara Brodie, we are continuing the traditional story of feuding Scottish families, but the feud takes place in the South Island of Aotearoa, in the gold rush era.

It is easy to notice that Lucia lives in a male-dominated world, but more interesting to me is that the only other woman in the cast, her handmaid, Alisa, also betrays her. It reminds me of how important it is for women to back each other, to check whether our actions or opinions of other women give power to ourselves as a group, or if they take it away. Lucia, or Janet, could not be made to be subservient. As the saying goes, “Well-behaved women seldom made history.”

Roozen Sibanda Pearson rehearsing this year ahead of the premiere.

What do you hope people take away when they come to see it?

The highlight for me in this opera is the dramatic and atmospheric music which Donizetti created in the sextet in Act 2, the wedding scene, when Edgardo (Edgard) returns to see his love Lucia (Lucy) married to his enemy, Arturo (Arthur). The chorus and the soloist singing are something that I hope will make a lasting impression on the audience’s aural memory.

Of course Lucia’s “mad scene” is another extraordinary part of this opera, and it’s an enormous honour to sing this, let alone with such a great ensemble, director and conductor as we have for this production. The scene requires every single skill a singer can muster. It is the height of bel canto singing, with emotionally charged acting and movement that informs the exciting, almost improvised ornamentation. This opera is an extreme sport for singers.

Why should someone who’s never been to an opera before come to one?

Our cast boasts Oliver Sewell, Phillip Rhodes, Samson Setu, Hannah Ashford-Beck, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono and Benjamin Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono. Who knows when a group like this will be back here again. Opera is soothing and romantic, it is an opportunity to reconnect and make your loved one feel appreciated, so take the time to dress up and meet for dinner or at a bar before or after the show. I love watching opera because the sound of a live orchestra and live voices meeting great challenges of singing makes my life feel so much richer.

What are you reading/watching/listening to/planning to attend at the moment?

Reading The Great Singers by Henry Pleasants, Scottish Exodus – Travels Among a Worldwide Clan by James Hunter, and Marion Keyes’ Grown Ups for something light-hearted. I’ve just happily binged Tim Minchin’s Upright on TVNZ+. I’m listening to the recording of Lucia di Lammermoor conducted by Nino Sanzogno, with the great soprano Renata Scotto singing Lucia. I would love to see Dave Armstrong’s In Bed with Schoenberg at the Circa Theatre, sounds like a great evening of chamber music and drama.

Tickets: wellingtonopera.nz