Ten can’t-miss events in Wellington

Winter is coming, but there is an exciting line-up of events hitting the capital sure to warm your spirits.

CubaDupa

25 – 26 March, Cuba St

With a riot of colour, music, and thrills, the biggest and most extravagant street party in New Zealand is back in Wellington. CubaDupa, the ultimate weekend of creative expression, is gearing up to take over Cuba Street. The surrounding laneways and sides streets will come alive with colour, music, art, theatre, dance, food, and stalls.

SUPPLIED Finn Andrews and his band The Veils are set to wow the Opera House audience.

The Veils

31 March, Opera House

Finn Andrews and his band The Veils will be heading to Wellington to perform tracks from their newest double LP …And Out Of The Void Came Love, as well as other hits from their prolific career. Earning the reputation as one of the world's greatest live bands, The Veils are bringing another must-see tour to the capital.

SUPPLIED Wellington's Opera House comes alive with the mgic of the 70's at 'Lost In Music'.

Lost In Music

20 May, Opera House

Get ready to get "Lost In Music" and relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge, and Chic. With hits such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland, and many, many more, the stunning live band have you on your feet and dancing in the Opera House aisles.

SUPPLIED The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine bring 2 amazing works to The St James Theatre.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine

17-18 April, St James Theatre

Come and see two sensational performances in a magnificent evening of ballet at Wellington's St James Theatre. The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine is on a world tour including Europe, The United States, and Australasia. For the first time in New Zealand, you'll get to see Forrest Song and the flamboyant and festive Don Quixote

SUPPLIED UK superstar Paul Potts joins the Stetson Group's 20th Anniversary celebrations.

Stetson Group – 50 Golden Years of Musicals

20 April, Opera House

Joined by special guest Paul Potts, the pioneers of the New Zealand entertainment industry celebrate 50 years with a triumphant variety show. To mark this amazing milestone, they will present a showstopping journey through their greatest musical triumphs.

SUPPLIED An all-star Kiwi ensemble perform selections from the cult Tarrantino soundtracks.

Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction – Live In Concert

27 April, Opera House

Join a dream quartet of New Zealand's finest singers to relive some of the wickedest music from the blockbuster movies of Quentin Tarantino. Their soundtracks took the '90s by storm and marked a stunning rebirth of cinematic cool. For one night only you'll experience the classiest kind of Top 40 nostalgia from the '60s and '70s.

SUPPLIED The hilarious Sara Pascoe heads to the St James Theatre.

Sara Pascoe

11 May, St James Theatre

One of the most revered comedians in the UK, will be bringing belly laughs to Wellington in May. The multi-award winner's new live show Success Story is filled with celebrity gossip, hilarious oversharing, and an examination of why anyone would want to be famous.

SUPPLIED After winning hearts during the Ed Sheerhan tour, Kaylee Bell returns to headline her own run of shows.

Kaylee Bell

12 May, St James Theatre

After supporting Ed Sheeran across his New Zealand tour, country pop singer and songwriter Kaylee Bell is embarking on her first-ever headline run, coming to Wellington's St James Theatre. Named after her current radio hit single Boots 'n All, New Zealander Kaylee describes the tour as 'Shania meets Haim'.

SUPPLIED Melanie Bracewell returns to Wellington as part of the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

Melanie Bracewell

13 May, St James Theatre

Comedian, television panel game regular, and radio announcer Melanie Bracewell is hitting Wellington in May so get ready to be amused. Returning to Aotearoa as part of the New Zealand Comedy Festival, Bracewell will perform her new critically acclaimed show 'Forget Me Not'. With her usual commanding stage presence, she promises a show of snappy one-liners about desperately trying to be remembered, love, and eggs.

SUPPLIED Due to demand, the award winning musical production Kinky Boots, has relaocated to The St James Theatre.

Kinky Boots – The Musical (Venue change)

From 28 June, St James Theatre

Due to overwhelming demand, The Tony Award-winning musical is now relocating to Wellington's St James Theatre.The big-hearted musical extravaganza has won six Tonys, including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. It features a joyous, Tony-award-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

