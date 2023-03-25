Unhinged: New exhibition at the Dowse shows more than 1000 items

The Dowse Art Museum is opening a new exhibition called Unhinged: Opening the Doors to the Dowse Collection, in which it is displaying more than 1000 items from its 3500-ish strong collection. Pictured are Ken & Ken, 2004 by Artist Paul Rayner.

A beautiful hodgepodge.

That’s how senior curator Chelsea Nichols describes the more than 1000 items in the Dowse collection that are going on exhibit for months in what’s thought to be the Lower Hutt art museum’s biggest show in history.

Unhinged: Opening the Doors to the Dowse Collection opens on Saturday and takes up the entire ground floor of the Dowse across 10 differently themed galleries.

Staff have spent two years removing items from the museum’s collection storage spaces to allow contractors to retrofit the areas with more and improved shelving. Because they were being taken out of storage anyway, the decision was made to exhibit nearly a third of the permanent collection’s items.

The refurbishments to the Dowse’s collections store are the biggest the museum has embarked on in three decades.

“We’ve had to get everything out. Instead of being overwhelmed, we’ve taken the opportunity to dive deep,” said Nichols.

Unhinged would show the eccentricity, “quirky sensibility”, and strengths of the Dowse’s collection, Nichols said, including ceramics, textiles, glass and masterpieces by New Zealand artists Rita Angus, Frances Hodgkins, Rita Angus and Colin McCahon.

Rather than display every single item, the museum decided to gather various taonga into unorthodox groups, an exercise that Nichols said reminded her, Dowse director Karl Chitham and curator Sian van Dyke of the gems in its collection and the joys of curating.

The team worked backwards, first deciding which items had to be hung because they wouldn’t fit in the museum’s backhouse during the refurbishment period, and ended up with 10 unique sections of objects that have never been shown together previously.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Through the Wall of Death: A Banner, 1972, by Colin McCahon in one of more than 1000 items in the Dowse collection that are going on display in what’s thought to be the Lower Hutt art museum’s biggest show in history.

The first area is ‘More than just brown pots’, referring to a derisive stereotype of the Dowse and in general, people’s dismissiveness​ of the museum – it features a rainbow of experimental ceramics and glass. While ceramics are going gangbusters now, the Dowse was collecting them long before they were “big and hot”, Nichols said. (From 1972 to be exact).

Then there’s ‘Everything, everywhere, all at once’, displaying a mad arrangement of tastes and perspectives, including a bicycle flying overhead and floor-to-ceiling artworks.

‘Collection conundrums’ gives visitors a behind-the-scenes peek at the collections store, with its storage crates and the museum’s own “problem children” – degrading materials that are laboured over in a preservation sense by conservators.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Thomas Clater, Scandal (1829) is the oldest piece in the Dowse collection.

There’s ‘Into the void’, referring to the realms beyond and featuring doors and stairs to nowhere, playing on the idea of the restricted access to museum collections, and ‘Room with a view’ features a cluster of landscape paintings in a salon-style hang.

“It starts to feel like when you’ve seen one, you’ve seen it all,” said Nichols.

‘Soft spot’ exhibits the breadth of textiles the Dowse has collected since the 1970s, while ‘Shadow box’ looks at shape and form and is backlit, featuring black and white works and silhouettes.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Dowse’s displays of more than 1000 items inlcude the Madhatters Tea Party exhibition.

The ‘Mad Hatter’s tea party’ crazily displays portraits, the guests of honour being Mary and Percy Dowse, the museum’s namesake couple who didn’t live to see its doors open. Items on the table include an embroidered mince and cheese bag and ceramic bananas.

The ‘Enchanted garden’ takes the visitor into the world of princesses, glitter, ballet and fantasy while the final room, ‘The breathless zoo’ plays on the slightly problematic idea of museums as cabinets of curiosities, only collecting bones, specimen jars and dead things – it features a pyramid of ceramic cats and taxidermy.

“It’s going to get wild,” Nichols said.

DAVID UNWIN Senior curator Chelsea Nichols is loving seeing such a large collection on display.