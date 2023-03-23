Prestigious Ardern portrait an arresting sight in National heartland

Eastern Southland Art Gallery curator Jim Geddes, left, and arts patron Tim Gerrard with the John Ward Knox portrait of Jacinda Ardern.

John Ward Knox’s now-celebrated portrait of former Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is turning heads aplenty in Gore’s Eastern Southland Art Gallery, nestled as it is in predominantly true-blue National Party territory.

A 2020 finalist for Australia’s hotly contested Archibald Prize, widely seen as Australia’s most prestigious portraiture prize, the piece has been gifted to the gallery by a group of expats with strong southern connections.

So has the artist John Ward Knox. His grandfather was noted Invercargill stockbroker and accountant Fred Knox and his dad is Chris Knox, a singer-songwriter sprung from the earliest days of punk in New Zealand and the Flying Nun stable.

Tim Gerrard of Sydney, whose parents Margaret and Keith Gerrard owned the Invercargill Railway Hotel, acknowledged that the group who decided to buy the painting did so in the knowledge that Ardern was already, by that stage, a somewhat controversial figure.

“But we felt she had brought humanity to politics, and she had international standing – which I dare say she still has,” he said.

John Ward Knox/Stuff Artist John Ward Knox’s portrait of Jacinda Ardern.

He had “helped raise some money” from expat New Zealanders in Melbourne and Sydney, and friends in Auckland.

And they did so “knowing that Jim Geddes would want it”, he said.

Geddes, the Eastern Southland Gallery curator, said he was thrilled. Ward Knox had passed from the ranks of emerging artists to become an established one, he said.

“He’s someone we’ve always had our eye on. The Southland connection is significant but his artistic integrity is probably more significant.’’

The painting has only recently arrived in its new Gore home, after being extensively toured and displayed in Australia.

So was the work getting the stink eye from the locals?

“Obviously people of a certain persuasion walk past,” Geddes said.

But of late the gallery as had a strong influx of Australian visitors, and the reaction of pretty much every second visitor had been that it was a strikingly good piece.

RNZ Mark Amery heads to Gore, Foxton and Whanganui to consider how visionary individuals in some of our smaller but rich historical centres are bringing art and heritage together. (Audio first aired October 2021).

For many, issues of politics and reputation had probably disappeared, replaced by portrait’s ability to draw on people’s inquisitive nature, Geddes said.

The oil-on-silk painting is actually two separate portraits, one stretched over the other to make them both visible.

One of the most common reactions had been a sense of surprise at the homely setting, Geddes said. Ardern had sat for portrait at her kitchen table, a note-cluttered fridge in the background.

Gerrard particularly liked that aspect: “It’s not a fancy image. He’s not trying to glamourise her.’’

Gerrard was perfectly happy that the painting was not on display in a perhaps more comfortably approving Labour heartland setting.

“No, it’s in a contemporary gallery where it’s relevant for everyone. I mean, look at this place – it’s fantastic.’’

The gallery had long attracted prestigious works and collections surprising for its provincial setting. These included the late Baltimore-based Kiwi sexologist John Money’s collection dominated by African fertility art, and a substantial permanent Ralph Hōtere collection.

The gallery also had – courtesy of Tim Gerrard’s best efforts - five works by prominent photographer Laurence Aberhart.