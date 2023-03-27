Cost of living crisis: Why arts events are still pulling the crowds

Kiwis share how they're making money stretch further in the midst of a cost of living crisis. (Video first published September 2022).

Many arts organisations are facing unprecedented support post-pandemic despite the cost of living crisis forcing households to crunch down on their budgets.

While Cyclone Gabrielle and a looming recession have families cutting out non-essential spending, anecdotal evidence points to Kiwis keeping their support for the arts at normal or higher than normal levels.

Homegrown in Wellington this year was sold out, as were many shows at Fringe, which saw an increase of 131% in ticket sales, while Te Matatini also recorded its highest ticket sales in 50 years.

“Although experiences around the sector are varied, it has been encouraging to read recent reports in the media of large-scale events being well attended,” Ministry for Culture and Heritage spokesperson Emily Fabling said.

But the country’s cultural sector was “not immune” from the difficult financial conditions that people and businesses were facing, Fabling warned. The ministry would continue to work towards helping the sector be less vulnerable to disruptive events and their impacts, she said.

Supplied 50,000 people attended this year’s Te Matatini kapa haka festival.

Te Matatini kept some ticket prices as low as $25, so everybody could come, said its chief executive Carl Ross, who attributed its in-person audience of 50,000 this year to people wanting to feel some joy after extreme weather wreaked havoc on much of the North Island.

Performances from the festival clocked up more than 8.5 million views on social media, and it was broadcast to 730,000 locals via TVNZ and 1.8m people via TVNZ+.

Despite this, Te Matatini was still not equitably funded by the Government, Ross said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Homegrown in Wellington this year sold out.

Some organisations were charging excessive prices for short shows yet wondered why their sales were dropping, Ross said. “Do they really know what it’s like on the ground not having money and not being able to attend festivals?”

It was a similar story at the NZ Symphony Orchestra, with chief executive Peter Biggs saying while it was aware of people crunching down on spending, it had not experienced a drop in ticket sales over the past few months. In some centres, ticket sales had increased.

Its recent tours of Mozart & Salieri and Brandenburg saw several concerts sold out, and its upcoming Mahler 3 was offering tickets from $23.

The national orchestra’s goal was to remain affordable and accessible to all New Zealanders.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied The Royal NZ Ballet performed its production of Cinderella last year, with sales targets being beaten by a considerable margin.

“The NZSO continues to consider the cost of living in its priorities for the music experiences we present so that we deliver value for money to audiences and supporters,” Biggs said.

The Royal NZ Ballet also did not notice any significant difference in ticket sales last year, except for when it came to Covid-related cancellations, interim executive director Kim Acland said.

The Cinderella tour across August-September exceeded ticket sale targets by “a considerable margin” and there was no evidence that ticket sales for its regional Tutus on Tour performances had been affected by the cost of living crisis.

While Hastings and Gisborne shows were cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle, other venues went ahead with good houses, with some selling out. The company had also seen an increase in subscription sales this year.

Despite new data endorsing the economic impact of the events sector on the country’s economy, the NZ Events Association is calling for greater investment for the sector from the Government amid a global competition for tourist spend.