Colour and carnival as CubaDupa enlivens Wellington weekend

A happy, friendly, relaxed environment.

CubaDupa was just the mood-lift Wellington needed, before anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull abruptly cancelled her scheduled Sunday appearance at Civic Square.

Fortunately for the up to 120,000 people who flocked to the Cuba precinct over the weekend for the two-day extravaganza, the vibe was kept creative and positive.

“We’ve had no issues,” said CubaDupa festival director and founder Drew James on Sunday, before conceding some small trees that had been deliberately (and temporarily) planted in rubbish bins up had, in fact, disappeared.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Performers from Wellington Batucada walk down Cuba St.

“I did manage to find some of them this morning. They’d been taken for a walk.”

But no rogue plant thief could bring down the mood of what was, in all respects, a fantastic weekend for the country’s largest outdoor street festival.

Given its cancellation last year, seeing the masses flood central city streets in honour of all things Wellington – its diverse people and communities, fashion and style, food and drink, and music and art – was even more special for James.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A trapeze artist in the CubaDupa Carnival Zone.

“The mood of the crowd is one of total inclusiveness, diversity and acceptance. Everybody’s just happy to be on the street socialising and dancing,” he said.

CubaDupa’s main aim is to celebrate the unique character of Wellington’s much-loved Cuba St. This year’s festival boasted 246 acts, more than 1500 performers and dozens of food stalls, many of which sold out of kai.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff CubaDupa has become a major event on the capital’s style calendar.

There was a mullet haircutting cart, circus, brass bands, a silent disco, a batucada parade, interpretive dance, vintage shopping, voguing and feel-good beats.

This year the festival had a focus on sustainability with recycled merchandise, reusable cups and weekend-wide cleaning and recycling efforts by dedicated litter pickers.

But other highlights for James included the welcome customer injection for the city’s struggling hospitality scene, and the festival cementing itself as one of the city’s more notable style events, with colourful arrays of hats, suspenders and a lot of glitter on show.