Jewellery to take new guises with artist Judy Darragh

Artist Judy Darragh is going to be taking a workshop for Nelson Jewellery Week 2023.

Artist Judy Darragh wants to get you thinking about plastic.

Darragh, who received the Order of New Zealand Merit for her services to the arts last year, is coming to Nelson Jewellery Week this month.

The artist, famed for her brightly coloured assemblages, will be exhibiting and heading a two-day workshop dubbed Habit Hands.

Darragh said the workshop would be based around “expanding ideas of materials and language around materials and trying to get jewellery makers, who traditionally work quite small, working to another sort of scale”.

“It’s kind of like drawing, we are drawing with 3D materials.”

A box, as we speak, is on its way down to Nelson from Tāmaki Makaurau, full of materials from Darragh’s studio, itself full of opshopped articles, and secondhand store treasures.

With over four decades of practice behind her, 65-year-old Darragh said she didn’t go out looking for materials – rather she “let the material find me”, coming home with a bag of pāua shell pieces for instance, that might sit in a drawer until a use beckoned 10 years later.

Using preloved materials and salvaged items, Darragh wants to draw attention to our “addiction” to plastic.

“It's bright and shiny and colourful, it's like lollies. When we we are kids, kids’ toys are made of plastic, so we have this lifelong relationship with it, and we never sort of question it.”

Now, however, the amount of plastic that is “out there” is “extraordinary”.

“We need to resolve our relationship with it, so by highlighting all these plastic objects, which I put into works, it kind of draws the viewer in and then maybe they start thinking about the problems with plastic.

“We really need to deal with what it is we're doing with it, and how we can break it back down and reuse it and recycle.”

This won’t be the veteran artist’s first visit to Nelson for Jewellery Week – she was impressed with Nelson’s supportive arts community during her last visit, and described the annual event as “very special”.

An attendee from her 2021 workshop had high praise online: “It was like Judy cracked me open and my creativity came out,” wrote one woman.

Taking place from the April 13 to 23, the week is a contemporary jewellery festival which “celebrates emerging and established jewellery artists from Aotearoa and beyond”.

There will be a range of events to celebrate jewellery as a contemporary art form - from avant garde to wearable and everything in between, its promoters say.

There will be more than 30 exhibitions, workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions and “community connections” including the Pin Swap, Buildings Need Jewellery, and Pecha Kucha.

For more information see https://www.nelsonjewelleryweek.nz/