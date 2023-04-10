Drive-in movies, and just a slight risk of South Invercargill canoodling, ahead

Drive-in movies are coming to South Invercargill, bringing with them that traditional test of parked-up restraint.

Because if movies have taught us anything, it’s that where you find stationary cars and moving pictures, it’s a recipe fraught with the risk of cuddling and, yes, canoodling.

But the organisers of two films to be staged at the Newfield Tavern’s back carpark later this month are confident the environment will be one where a strong family-friendly vibe will prevail.

South Alive community development and operations manager Courtney Ellison was happy to predict that the Legion of Frontiersmen who, as they so often do, will be stepping up to help with event organisation, won’t be unduly called upon.

The prospect, she said, was that it would be “a great community atmosphere’’.

It’s taken three years, after two previous attempts to stage drive-ins were thwarted by weather and the pandemic.

But the show had to go on, so the classic film remake Pork Pie will be shown on Friday, April 28, and the animated Sing 2 the day after.

Moviegoers would be able to hear the film via the FM frequency.

They could bring their own snacks or buy from food trucks on-site.

The site would be open at 5pm to allow time for all the vehicles to be parked and give folks the time to settle in before the pre-movie 6pm start.

Supplied Feelin' groovy like a drive-in movie. South Alive community development and operations manager Courtney Ellison looks forward to a brace of films to be screened in Invercargill on April 28 and 29.

The screen would be elevated on the back of a truck and there would be space in front for people who chose to walk in, bringing fold-up chairs bean bags and food and drinks with them.

Pork Pie, a remake of the famed New Zealand film Goodbye Pork Pie, with the catchcry “we’re taking this bloody car to Invercargill, boy’’ was a nicely appropriate one for the event, and the family animated movie Sing 2 would have broad appeal.

People had shown a lot of interest, Ellison said, so she encouraged them to come early as car spaces were limited. Vehicle access would be from Regent St.

If bad weather required, the event would be postponed to the following weekend, though the decision to stage the films on concrete this time, rather than grass, would make that less likely.

And if the demand was there, more drive-ins could be organised in future.

To help cover costs a koha of $10 per car or a gold coin for those who walked in would be appreciated, Ellison said.