Sam Morgan on how disability and music technology intersect

Sam Morgan is the host of a new podcast series called Able Audio.

Sam Morgan is a disabled podcaster and musician based in Pōneke who works for Arts Access Aotearoa. In his role at Arts Access Aotearoa, Morgan works as a digital content creator, and has developed The Arts Access Podcast interviewing prominent disability arts advocates such as Robyn Hunt, Pelenakeke Brown, Helen Vivienne Fletcher, and more. He is also the host of a new podcast series, Able Audio, that expands on previous honours research at Massey University in which Morgan created a podcast for blind and low-vision individuals. Able Audio seeks to bring to light the exciting work people are doing in the music technology space, and elevate the voices and concerns of disabled people.

Can you please tell us about the new series and how it came about?

SM: Able Audio is a six-episode podcast series that explores the intersection of music technology and disability, funded by the NZ Music Commission and supported by Arts Access Aotearoa. I have a degenerative eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which eventually might lead to blindness. I was worried/curious as to how I would produce music in the future. I decided to focus my honours research project on the intersection between music technology, accessibility, and education. This podcast leads on from that research. In each episode, we talk to a different music technologist about their practice, background in music, and how their work intersects with the world of disability.

What is your process when you are creating music?

I tend to create the best stuff when I am just noodling round on the guitar. Then a riff or chord progression might excite me and I will start mumbling nonsense until lyrics start to form.

supplied Morgan plays the guitar.

And why do you create?

The thought of creating something brand new excites me. Plucking something from thin air. But over the years my priorities have changed, and I’m now more interested in how everyone can experience the joy of creating (music). Like, through the use of adaptive or accessible music technologies.

If you were prime minister for a day, what policies would you introduce to better support artists?

I would make it compulsory for venues to send artists access riders which also clearly state any accessibility barriers the artist might face. No wheelchair access, for example. It wouldn’t be compulsory for the artists to fill out, but I think if people are given the opportunity to express their access requirements, they will, say, for example if someone has low-vision and needs a decent amount of lighting between the green room and the stage.

How do you get yourself out of creative burnout?

I am still dealing with creative burnout… The times I do get into the creative flow is generally approaching creativity in a more playful manner. Just mucking around with funny sounds until I get sucked in.

SUPPLIED Morgan says he has a slight obsession with making ravioli from scratch.

Who is someone’s work in your specific artistic field who most inspires you and why?

I really admire the work Dr Anthea Skinner is doing. (One of the interviewees.) She is setting up the Adaptive Music Bridging Programme working alongside Melbourne Youth Orchestras and disabled people.

Which song lyric resonates with you above all others?

“Company’s okay, solitude is bliss,” – in the song Solitude is Bliss by Tame Impala.

What are you reading/watching/listening to/planning to attend at the moment?

At the moment I am reading the Matriarch by Witi Ihimaera, watching the third season of Atlanta and listening to Andy Shaufs new album ‘Norm’.

What’s something not many people know about you?

I have a slight obsession with making ravioli from scratch. Spinach, lemon, and ricotta with a sage butter sauce. Pockets of love. It’s what’s inside that counts.