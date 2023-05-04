Arts foundation announces 2023 Springboard recipients

Wellington based filmmaker and photographer Freya Finch is one of seven artists from around the country who won a place in the Springboard programme.

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi has announced its 2023 Springboard recipients, giving seven grassroots artists critical helping hand.

Now in its fourth year, the Foundation’s Springboard programme supports seven artists from around the country through a $15,000 grant, and pairing each recipient to a senior artist mentor.

The mentors were either a notable member of the foundation’s alumni or an established artist from the wider community. Mentors also received a $5000 koha for their time.

To be considered for the Springboard programme, those who submitted needed to show potential to develop a sustainable career and practise in the arts.

The person had to show the award would play a big part in allowing them to work as an artist for a year.

The artist could be in their final year of training ready to develop a practice after completion, or have developed a practice independent of any formal teaching.

However, they needed to show potential to develop their careers either as independent artists or within a creative community with a clear commitment and intent.

Supplied Springboard Award 2021 recipient Maisie Chilton used her funding to launch an art exhibition about grief, trauma, and disability.

The award has helped previous winners, such as Invercargill artist Maisie Chilton, host their own exhibitions.

An artist with cerebral palsy, Chilton hosted an exhibition called ‘Where Does It Hurt?” in which paintings and poetry sought to convey the “intersection of trauma, disability, and radical vulnerability”.

The exhibition was held at the Toi Pōneke Arts Centre in Wellington in July 2021 under the guidance of Chilton’s mentor Julie Morison – a Christchurch-based artist. She is still an active artist in Wellington.

Nominations were called for in November 2022 and an independent selection panel met in February 2023 to review the submissions received.

The Springboard recipients for 2023 are

• Tia Barrett (Māori Moving Image, Photography) mentored by 2019 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Louise Pōtiki Bryant (Dance, Choreography, Video Art)

• ‘Uhila Moe Langi Nai (Multi-disciplinary, Visual Arts) mentored by Dr. Andrea Low (Curator, Writer, Artist)

• Madison Kelly (Visual Arts) mentored by 2016 Arts Foundation Laureate Peter Robinson (Visual Arts)

• Freya Silas Finch (Film, Theatre, Photography) mentored by 2019 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Solomon Mortimer (Photography)

• Amit Noy (Choreography) mentored by 2011 Arts Foundation Laureate Lemi Ponifasio (Theatre, Choreography)

• Sung Hwan ‘Bobby’ Park (Visual Arts, Ceramics) mentored by 2015 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate Lisa Walker ONZM (Jewellery)

• Jaycee Tanuvasa (Multi-disciplinary) mentored by 2021 Arts Foundation Laureate Nina Nawalowalo ONZM (Theatre)