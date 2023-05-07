NZ Comedy Gala: Comedians get six minutes to shine - and they do

Best Foods Comedy Gala, Michael Fowler Centre, May 6, reviewed by Nicholas Holm

The NZ Comedy Gala is an exuberant, mayonnaise-studded, extravaganza: one where the audience is presented with a veritable crowd of comedians.

And you know what they say about a crowd. It’s hard to stand out, especially when that crowd consists of more than a dozen of Aotearoa’s most prominent funny people with a few internationals thrown in for good measure.

This is made more difficult still by the Kiwi egalitarianism of the whole thing: everyone gets six minutes to shine, regardless of which TV show you host or who your parents are.

And that’s not even to mention Melanie Bracewell​ who as MC constantly threatened to run away with the whole event despite having the hardest job of the night: warming up a crowd of 2000 punters with a mix of charismatic awkwardness and hilariously brutal warnings to would-be hecklers.

And on top of all that, there’s the mayonnaise: comedy’s natural condiment. Pyramids of mayonnaise stacked artfully to mark the occasion. Mayonnaise everywhere.

Supplied Melanie Bracewell as MC constantly threatened to run away with the whole event.

To stand out under such conditions requires something extra to set a comedian apart from the background hum of predictable political observation, reflexive narcissism, and crude sex and dating anecdotes.

You can do this through sheer commitment to your bit: like Ray O’Leary​’s masterclass in slow-burning, dark, oddness as he imitated a suicidal dog blinking out morse code messages to the audience. Or Brynley Stent​’s enthusiastic and good-hearted pantomime goofery of midnight visits to the bathroom.

Or you can make sure you’re the smartest in the room, like Guy Montgomery​ who somehow managed to take the audience along with him in an extended reflection on phonetics and algebra.

Supplied The comedians owned the stage in their own ways. Guy Montgomery was the smartest in the room.

Another option is to make sure you absolutely own the stage. You can do this by going big: Sameena Zehra​ stormed onto the stage encouraging everyone to join in with a sweary anti-coronation tune that seemed to almost rattle the audience. Her set was smart and sharp, and felt like a breath of fresh air amidst the 30-something reflections that otherwise made up the night.

Or you can own the stage by standing almost completely still. Visiting Welsh comedian Lloyd Langford​ stood and delivered a crackingly tight set on his experiences of parenting a toddler: one that somehow managed to distinguish itself from all the other comic parenting anecdotes on the night, including a glorious line about a “lasagna made of shit and metal”.

Or if you’re going to go vulgar, you need to really commit to the filth and coarseness to distinguish yourself among your comedy peers. Hayley Sproull​ demonstrated how this is done with her story of bullying obnoxious tweens at Rainbow’s End or body-horror reflecting on the ravages of (hypothetical) breast-feeding.

Or you could follow the lead of Becky Lucas​ who relayed a story that can’t really be described at all in a family publication, but which had the audience both transfixed and doubled-over.