Attention culture lovers: 10 events you can’t miss

Musical theatre with a whole lot of sole, Kinky Boots arrives at the St James Theatre next month.

Kinky Boots – The Musical

28 June – 15 July, St James Theatre

From the producers of the smash-hit production of Jersey Boys, and the sold-out season of Les Misérables in Wellington, the uplifting awarding-winning musical Kinky Boots will play at The St James Theatre next month. The big-hearted musical extravaganza featuring a score from 80's pop legend Cyndi Lauper, has won six Tonys, including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical.

ANDREW TURNERAT The NZ Art Show returns to Wellington's TSB Arena in its milestone 20th anniversary year.

The NZ Art Show 2023

2 - 4 June, TSB Arena

The largest art show in Aotearoa is back and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. As usual, it promises to be a dynamic and inspiring environment for art lovers to discover and purchase original and affordable art. The King's Birthday weekend three-day show, will exhibit over 2,000 artworks, so it's the perfect place to start or add to your own art collection.

SUPPLIED The NZ International Comedy Festival is in full swing this month in the capital.

New Zealand International Comedy Festival

5 - 28 May, Various venues

The New Zealand International Comedy Festival is in full swing this month! Celebrating 30 years of the festival in 2023, get ready for a few more weeks of belly laughs and incredible live comedy until the end of May. Featuring more than 150 local and international comedians in over 600 performances across Wellington and Auckland.

SUPPLIED See the squad take on the Northern Mystics, followed by the Mainline Tactix later in the month.

Te Wananga O Raukawa Pulse Netball Season 2023

14 & 20 May, TSB Arena

The defending champions, Wellington play their last games at home (before the final series) with 2 heavy hitting matches this month. Head down to TSB Arena so see the squad take on the Northern Mystics on the 14th followed by the Mainline Tactix on the 20th.

IVAN KARCZEWSKI The Come Together ensemble kick off their 2023 series with Neil Youngs 'Harvest'.

Come Together – Neil Young's Harvest

19 May, St James Theatre

The all-star kiwi ensemble Come Together featuring Jon Toogood, Julia Deans, Sam Scott, Delaney Davidson, Sam Scott & more, present the first show of their 2023 program. Neil Young's Harvest features several seminal tracks such as Heart of Gold, Old Man, and Needle & the Damage Done. The band will perform this great album live in its entirety, along with a bonus set of great Neil Young classics and hidden gems.

AMANDA BILING Tom Sainsbury headlines Loud & Queer at Wellington's St James Theatre.

Loud & Queer

20 May, St James Theatre

The loudest and queerest comedy show is coming to Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Loud & Queer celebrates Aotearoa LGBTQI+ comedy and the capital city's iconic queer community in a one-night-only extravaganza. The evening will feature a star-studded line-up and will be hosted by local drag hero Judy Virago and parody king Tom Sainsbury (2019 Billy T Award nominee, Wellington Paranormal).

SUPPLIED Weyes Blood heads to Wellington's Opera House.

Weyes Blood

30 May, The Opera House

Critically celebrated US singer-songwriter Weyes Blood is returning to perform a spellbinding show in Wellington this month. With a voice for the ages, The Guardian has described Weyes Blood's songwriting as "secular hymnals and eerie psych-folk songs with an almost sacred quality when played live, leaving the crowd in a state of spellbound rapture."

The Greatest Love of All – A Tribute to Whitney Houston

1 June, Opera House

Celebrate one of the greatest female vocalists of all time at the Wellington Opera House. Whitney Houston and her huge range of billboard topping hits will be immortalised by vocalist Belinda Davids. Be stunned as Whitney's musical legacy is brought to life - hits will include 'I Will Always Love You', 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', 'How Will I Know', 'Greatest Love of All', 'I'm Every Woman' and more.

SUPPLIED The Haka Party Incident at the Opera House as part of this years Kia Mau Festival.

The Haka Party Incident

15 June, Opera House

Making its Pōneke debut as part of this years Kia Mau Festival, is Katie Wolfe's The Haka Party Incident. Based on an event that changed race relations in Aotearoa forever, it resurrects the day in 1979 when a group of University of Auckland engineering students rehearsing their annual mock haka were confronted by the activist group, He Taua. Documentary theatre at its most compelling.

SUPPLIED Discover the best New Zealand food & wine when Winetopia returns to TSB Arena.

Winetopia 2023

16 - 17 June, TSB Arena

Discover the very best of New Zealand's wine and food when Winetopia 2023 returns to Wellington in June. Here's your chance to explore all the best New Zealand wines in one place. With over 50 wineries from across the country, Winetopia is an exciting opportunity to learn about wine and meet the makers with free educational talks, masterclasses, and tastings.

