Mysterious photographer donates portrait and proceeds to street identity

A street identity in Port Chalmers holds a photo taken of him by an anonymous photographer.

An anonymous letter sent to a gallery had a very unusual request.

The letter, addressed to the Pea Sea Art gallery in Port Chalmers, included two photographs of a local man who had been asking for change outside a local dairy on Sunday.

The letter writer asked the gallery to give one copy to the man, and the other to sell on his behalf, noting that he was ‘’very kind to give me permission to take his photo’’.

The unknown photographer acknowledged that it was an ‘’unusual request’’, noting that they did not live in the area but was ‘’passing through whilst working on a project’’.

READ MORE:

* Vatican issues a street art stamp, ends up getting sued

* Suburb spotlight: Why you should visit Port Chalmers, Dunedin



Pea Sea Art/Supplied The picture and a handwritten letter sent to a Port Chalmers’ art gallery.

‘’It would be great if you could make this happen, it’s good for your great community, and of course this person,’’ the mystery letter/photographer said.

Gallery co-owner Bob Scott said the subject of the photo was well known to the local community and the black and white photograph was ‘’very good . . . in the style of Ans Westra’’.

The subject was ‘’pleasantly surprised and shocked’’ to receive the A4 framed but unsigned photograph from the altruistic photographer.

Scott said the gallery was exploring an online auction to sell the photograph, with all proceeds going to the subject.

‘’We’ve never ever been involved in anything like this before.’’

While the photographs were unsigned, they at least came with a story, he said.

But who knows, Scott said, it could have been taken ‘’by a famous mystery photographer who just so happened to be hanging out in port’’.