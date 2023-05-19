Comedy reviews: Guy Montgomery and Lesa MacLeod-Whiting are two smart acts

Nicholas Holm reviews two show from the NZ International Comedy Festival: Guy Montgomery, My Mind is Blowing Me Crazy at Te Auaha - Tapere Nui; and Lesa MacLeod-Whiting, On-Brand at The Cavern Club, on May 17.

You don’t have to be clever to do comedy, but it helps.

Take Guy Montgomery for example. Though he does his best to hide behind a carefully cultivated slacker persona, Montgomery’s craft and intelligence shine through in My Mind is Blowing me Crazy: a potent mix of razor-sharp observational comedy, elaborate absurdist digressions, and occasional bouts of good old-fashioned ranting.

On stage, Montgomery cultivates a casual rakish air that even tends at points towards stoner comedy, and which hides the work required behind the scenes to make gags about dressing oneself and why fish deserve to be eaten really spark with the audience.

READ MORE:

* Comedy reviews: James Mustapic entertainingly acerbic while Brynley Stent utterly fearless

* More than 20 New Zealand comedians walk into an Australian comedy festival. No joke

* Fringe Festival: Two shows great examples of diversity and energy in the comedy scene



In this, Montgomery’s comedy resembles that of John Clarke who excelled at the use of an everyday rambling tone as a way to make quasi-philosophical and unconventional political ideas resonate with a wide audience.

Perhaps swayed by Montgomery’s recent turn as a prime time game show host, elements of the audience seemed slightly taken aback by his enthusiastic endorsement of various illicit substances and enthusiastic railing against multinational corporations.

Indeed, one of the goals of the show seems to be to burnish his subversive credentials while keeping on the good side of the general audience: a difficult task, but one that Montgomery executes with a droll, roguish grin.

Though not as well-noted in national spelling television, Lesa MacLeod-Whiting also delivers an hour of comedy distinguished by its intelligence and charisma.

Supplied Lesa MacLeod-Whiting’s show is political without being preachy, personal without being narcissistic and clever without being smarmy.

It’s not every comedy show that manages to combine the aspirations of millennial feminism, intimate accounts of the experience of laser hair removal, and a complex working knowledge of the Protestant Reformation.

On-Brand makes this work by being political without being preachy, personal without being narcissistic and clever without being smarmy. Potentially, the secret to making this work is MacLeod-Whiting’s confident and dynamic presence on stage.

She speaks quickly, as if the ideas are occurring to her for the first time and performs as much as delivers her material. She can slip in in and out of spot-on impersonations without even noting them, and occasionally will even punctuate her punchlines with a vaguely apologetic vaudeville shuffle.

This should not be taken as a slight against the material itself, which is a deeply comic tale of self-discovery and self-branding from MacLeod-Whiting’s traumatic teenage experiences of abstinence education to her all-too-successful attempts to raise a confident daughter to her aforementioned adventures in epilation.

The result is comic show that is snappy, charming, and really quite clever.