Life-size dinosaurs but in Lego? Check out this new Wellington exhibit

Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught speaks about his Jurassic World exhibition now open at Wellington’s new convention centre Tākina.

Wellingtonians will be able to experience Jurassic World, including life-size dinosaurs for themselves, albeit in a Lego form at the newly opened Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Representing more than two years of work and six million Lego pieces, the interactive exhibition includes 50 large-scale dinosaurs, props and scenes from the movie, and activities that draw both young and old into the movie world.

Visitors are led through the 4-metre tall Jurassic World gates to different displays and activities stations including island building, Lego palaeontology, creating hybrid dinosaurs in the lab, learning to track dinosaurs by creating species footprints and even building a vehicle to escape the T-rex.

Its creator, Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught​, stopped playing with Lego in his mid-teens, taking a 20-year hiatus before getting back into it when he had his own kids and his mum returned his lego.

”It’s like an heirloom, you never throw it out.”

Since then his gone on to become a celebrated Australian Lego designer, host of the Lego building competition Lego Masters, and the Southern Hemisphere’s only Lego Certified Professional.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught, is a celebrated Australian Lego designer, host of the lego building competition Lego Masters, and the Southern Hemisphere’s only Lego Certified Professional.

McNaught, who is “100% ambidextrous” – a skill that’s taken a long time to perfect – is well known for pushing the limits of Lego builds and encouraging “incredible Lego builders in their own right” to challenge themselves by working to new scales and under time pressure.

Despite this, the show is beloved for its sense of community, with McNaught saying they wanted a reality show that didn’t include the “nastiness” seen in others.

“We wanted to create a show that everybody could sit down and watch. There are jokes for adults and there are jokes for kids.

This is his seventh international touring exhibition, previous themes have included history, architecture and urbanism.

Describing this year’s as a Covid lockdown project, McNaught said: “If you were to ask any eight-year-old boy or girl what’s your favourite thing? They’ll go Lego and then dinosaurs.”

It featured “education by stealth”.

He said if he were to tell his kids, hey we’re going somewhere to learn about DNA they would say it was boring. Lego made it exciting.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Their seventh international touring exhibition it offers a new glimpse into the Jurassic World through Lego.

“We sneak in the whole learning side of it that they don’t expect. For example in the lab, learning about what DNA is and how DNA works.”

Creating dinosaurs of such a scale involved a lot of logistics planning, he said.

“While Lego is engineering at a toy level, there’s actual real life engineering. Before we picked up a Lego brick, there was about 18 months of planning.”

Perhaps the biggest engineering feat was the 1.6-tonne suspended T-rex replica, which used a big cantilever to balance and hold it down.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post It includes 50 large-scale dinosaurs built using more than 6 million pieces of lego and representing more than two years work.

He described the hollow dinosaur as “slotting together like doughnuts on a hole” or “T-rex sushi”.

The 2.7 tonne Brachiosaurus is another example and one of the more challenging pieces, comprising 42 individual sections fitted together.

“It’s just so enormous.”

McNaught, who never makes the same model twice, said the piece he was most proud of was the replica of raptor Blue: “Her facial expressions and the look in her eyes took a long time to get right.”

Each of the 50 dinos was transported in ten 40-ft shipping containers with McNaught adding you’d want a “nice calm day on the Cook Strait”.

Despite coming pre-made it took two weeks to reassemble and put the exhibition together. Starting from scratch would have taken years.

He said it would be “kinda of torturous” to make a Lego exhibition that kids couldn’t play with so wanted to make sure it included plenty of interactives.