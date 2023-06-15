NZ Opera's Così fan tutte: A triumph not to be missed

Cosi Fan Tutte, a saucy opera written by Wolfgang Mozart and Lorenzo da Pointe, opens in Auckland on May 31, before moving on to Wellington and Christchurch.

Così fan tutte with Orchestra Wellington, St James Theatre, reviewed by Roger Wilson.

Così fan tutte is widely considered Mozart’s most perfect opera musically with its symmetry and exquisite ensembles. It is also the most elusive.

On the face of it Da Ponte’s libretto is a cynical tale of the inconstancy of women with plenty of knock-around humour, outlandish disguises, stock buffo figures like a quack doctor and a doddering lawyer. Lots of laughs, some rueful lessons learned, all is forgiven, the world is restored to what it was.

But the work is far more serious and complex than it might at seem.

Da Ponte might be accused of misogyny, but it is clear from his score that Mozart cannot. An ill-considered wager brings two young men to woo each other’s lovers with, after initial rebuffs, a degree of success confusing and unsettling to all concerned.

Apparently all ends with the couples as they were, but does this convince?

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied New Zealand Opera is performing Così fan tutte in Wellington.

In a work full of irony and ambiguity in a make-believe world, the uncomfortable feeling remains that the new pairings have more emotional depth than the originals. This is comedy, not farce. A potentially catastrophic ending may be averted, but so is a happy ending.

The conclusion remains enigmatic and open to various interpretations, but it is clear that Christmas dinners will never be the same again.

In this marvellously directed NZ Opera production Lindy Hume has opted for a sourly uneasy ending but without reducing the wit and high spirits along the way. Tracy Grant Lord’s brilliantly devised set and costumes, beautifully lit by Matthew Marshall, of a play within a play emphasises the artificiality of this world while the virtuoso use of a revolve, allowing for rapid changes between classy restaurant, the sisters’ house and elsewhere, makes for plenty of fun.

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Emma Pearson in Così fan tutte.

The cast is uniformly excellent, as well-matched and balanced vocally as is required in this of all operas. Fiordiligi’s mighty, implacable aria Come scoglio, an opera seria parody with its wide vocal leaps, thought to have been written mischievously by Mozart to show up a wayward soprano, held no terrors for the superb Emma Pearson who excelled equally in her deeply moving second act aria Per pietà where she begs forgiveness for her growing love for the wrong man.

Hanna Hipp, as the more flighty sister, Dorabella, was a perfect foil to her vocally and dramatically in her arias and duets.

As the two officers, Ferrando and Guglielmo, Jonathan Abernethy and Julien van Mellaerts were ideally cast as actors and singers, Abernethy’s resplendent lyric tenor soaring with ease over the minefield of Un aura amorosa, van Mellaerts’ lively baritone particularly effective in his more buffo arias and his seduction duet with Dorabella.

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Baritone Julien Van Mellaerts, left, and tenor Jonathan Abernethy in disguise in Così fan tutte.

Georgia Jamieson Emms, a bar-tender rather than a maid, brought her customary wit and panache to the wordly wise Despina, revelling in her disguises and mixing cocktails as she sang, while Andrew Foster-Williams was a wonderfully wily and manipulative Don Alfonso, in total command even before the overture begins.

Overall you couldn’t wish for a better sung ensemble.

The ever-excellent chorus has all too little music in this opera, but they did it well, carrying out various extraneous chores with relish, sometimes wearing exotic animal masks. A nod at Venetian masquerade?

Conductor Natalie Murray Beale adopted lively tempi and coaxed fine, stylish playing from Orchestra Wellington, especially in the lovely wind ensembles which are the glory of this score.

This is a deeply satisfying and consistent production in every respect and if we are to get only one per year from NZ Opera this is a triumph, not to be missed.

NZ Opera presents Così fan tutte

An opera by WA Mozart to a libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte

Fiordiligi Emma Pearson

Dorabella Hanna Hipp

Despina Georgia Jamieson Emms

Ferrando Jonathan Abernethy

Guglielmo Julien van Mellaerts

Don Alfonso Andrew Foster-Williams

New Zealand Opera Chorus

Orchestra Wellington

Conductor Natalie Murray Beale

Director Lindy Hume

Assistant Director Matthew Kereama

Set & costume design Tracy Grant Lord

Lighting designer Matthew Marshall

Intimacy Director Jennifer Ward-Lealand

St James Theatre 14, 16, 18 June 2023