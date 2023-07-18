Weaving together art and Māoritanga

This story is from the team at thespinoff.co.nz.

In the fourth instalment of our Art Work series, multidisciplinary artist Emiko Sheehan shares her thoughts on weaving together art, Māoritanga, teaching and being a māmā.

Emiko Sheehan (Waikato, Tūwharetoa, Raukawa, Ngāti Tahu–Ngāti Whaoa) is a multidisciplinary artist who has worked with video, drawing, muka and poetry. Her work explores ways to reconnect with whakapapa and whenua. She is one of 10 creative enablers selected for Creative Waikato's first artist-in-residency programme Whiria te Tāngata.

Here she opens up about her experiences.

The admin stuff:

On Monday, my mum is often free so she can take my daughter for a couple of hours and then I'll try and smash out my emails. Me and my partner's money is in a small business that we run – he does film work, I do art stuff and it all just goes into the one account and we pay ourselves a wage from that. I do admin on that, and try to do taxes, which I'm learning.

Running a business is really cool, and hard if you don't know about it. I feel like I'm slowly understanding how to work with money and do all of that.

Tuesday is Wāwāhi Tahā class, and my te reo class is Wednesday. I'm usually inspired from the day before, to go get materials or work on art, then try to get some more admin done.

Supplied Emiko Sheehan is one of 10 Waikato-based artists chosen for the Whiria te Tāngata programme.

How having a child has changed her making:

We moved out of Tāmaki, during that big lockdown and ran away to the Waikato to live with my partner's sister out in Te Aroha in a yurt for a bit.

I feel like since then, and since having a baby, I've restarted again with my arts practice. All my ideas have changed, my thinking has changed, and my perspective has changed so I feel like it's been a little reset button on my work.

I don't know what I was doing before I had a baby. I had so much time and it would take me ages to make anything. Now, it's so hard because it takes my brain a little while to get in and actually focus. With creative work, if I have something set up, and my daughter is entertained, I can just jump in and out of that space way easier because I'm way more enthused to do it and I'm way more into it.

But it's the actual making, that's what I love doing.

Working in the night time hours:

Mostly I try to do the boring stuff during the day and try to leave that space for actual art making at night.

I'll have my daughter and depending on how the night before went, I'll either sleep with her when she sleeps during the day or put her to bed, and then after she goes to bed, whatever is urgent, whatever needs work on the most gets my attention.

That's my time when I get to sit down, sometimes I'll have a sneaky vape and beer and I'll sit there and I'll enjoy that. I've also enrolled in Te Wananga o Aotearoa for a raranga paper so I'll be working on whatever project I have going on there.

I don't get much time to myself, so when I do get that time to create, I'm right in there.

Supplied Sheehan runs a māmās and babies art class as part of Whiria te Tāngata.

Her teaching mahi:

Monday is when I'll do admin, but also get any materials or prep that I need for my class that I run on Tuesday for Whiria te Tāngata. It's called Wāwāhi Tahā and it's a māmās and babies art collective – all focused around giving the māmās this time to create and commune with each other, talk about our tamariki and talk about any creative ideas they have.

That takes roughly 20 hours a week, and I'll also do my own personal research for what I wanna do in each class. At the moment what I've done is try to change up the activity every week or every couple of weeks – we've done painting and drawing, we've done textile based works, we've done clay mahi, and printmaking.

I want to celebrate each seasonal change, so I'm just doing research around the different Māori celebrations or ceremonies. For Matariki, I've booked out my marae down in Te Kuiti and we'll hopefully have a little noho and stay there for a few nights.

What she's working on:

I've been enjoying doing a little bit of printmaking. I'm really excited to get into the whatu work, which is muka extraction of the harakeke. I've been learning raranga and other whakairo weaving techniques just to wait for the right season to harvest for muka, and I'm excited to get back into that.

I've made a few muka sculptural pieces before, and I really wanna make more of those. I've also been trying to go through some of my old writing and poetry and rewrite some of those ideas, 'cause I reread some of my stuff lately and it's all these really cool ideas that I had, but they were all before I had a baby as well, and I've grown in my perspective since writing those.

I've really liked doing this mahi with Wāwāhi Tahā, and experimenting with all these different mediums again, so I'm dabbling a little bit all over the place, which is real fun. I feel like a baby artist.

Supplied Sheehan says the support of her partner, whānau, friends and community has been vital.

The support that's been crucial to her:

Creative Waikato (who run the groundbreaking Whiria te Tangata programme, which provides artists a full-time stipend, mentorship and other support) have been really great. Between Jeremy (Mayall) and Leiafa (Wilson) there's a lot of knowledge, and there's a bit of a kind of tuakana-teina thing, so we're all matched up with a mentor. Mine is Regan Balzer. She's a painter. Beautiful, beautiful painter.

I get really inspired when I talk to other artists and especially when I like their work and their mahi. At the moment I get inspired by other Māori artists that are weaving their art practice and their Māoritanga together and killing it. At my last meeting with Creative Waikato we were talking to Melanie Baldwin (curator of Hoea! Gallery) over on the coast and I was just like, "You're cool, I wanna hang out with you!"

Creative Waikato's been really good to put me in touch with these other artists and really supportive around the funding side and making sure that we don't miss out on any of the money that we're supposed to be getting. They're really keen to be able to pay artists to be artists.

But it's also my tane, my friends and my whānau. I couldn't do it without all the endless support and aroha I get from my community.

Being a full-time artist:

This is the first time I've ever been kind of paid, or "artist" has been my main job; it's always been on the side for me. I'm learning now about that hustle and how important it is to make these connections with other people.

I feel like I've got a bit more of a drive now, 'cause I want this to be my main job now, apart from looking after my daughter – that's my 'main' job. Having a baby has created this extra drive that I want to be an example for her. I want to make sure that we are living a healthy balanced life as well – you know making sure we get that sleep and we're eating nice healthy foods and she sees me being happy.

And I'm really happy when I'm creating and making stuff.

As told to Sam Brooks

This content was created as part of the Art Work series, a campaign by The Spinoff and Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa. The views represented are those of individual writers. Read Creative New Zealand and NZ on Air's research, conducted by Kantar Public, on the sustainability of careers in the creative sector here: Profile of Creative Professionals 2022. Read the Art Work series here.