World of WearableArt announces five headline artists for 2023 show

Blues artist Deva Mahal, her sister and folk R&B artist Zoe Moon, choreographer and dancer Taiaroa Royal, actor and performance artist Jaxson Cook, and DJ Aroha Harawira will headline this year’s World of WearableArt extravaganza.

The show, to be held at Wellington’s TSB Arena from September 20 to October 8, will also feature more than 100 dancers, aerialists and singers alongside models donning all sorts of weird and wonderful fashions that have travelled to New Zealand from across the globe.

Mahal and Moon are the daughters of United States blues musician Taj Mahal. The sister pair have, separately, performed at some of the most prestigious institutions for music including the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall.

Royal, a choreographer, has performed across the world and worked with the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Black Grace contemporary dance company, Māori contemporary dance theatre company Atamira, and the Douglas Wright Dance Company.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Estère was the headline artist for last year’s World of WearableArt show.

Audiences may remember Cook, a young actor and performer, from his playing the lead in Auckland Theatre Company’s musical production of Billy Elliott aged 11. Now, having studied in New York and released his first single, the former WOW model will pick up a mic on stage.

Harawira regularly headlines major festivals and has played support for some of the biggest names in music – Diplo, Disclosure and Kaytranada. Her music has been remixed by Rüfüs Du Sol. She will lead the pre-show entertainment as well as being in the show itself, which this year is themed as ‘beyond’ – a nod to the future.

“Zoe and Deva are uniquely talented as independent artists, but it’s extra special that they will appear in this show together. Jaxson is an absolute force, while Taiaroa will bring his incredible stage craftsmanship in movement and voice,” said show director Malia Johnston.

The performers will be on stage through the six WOW sections – Aotearoa, Avant-garde, Open, Mars & Beyond, Gold and Bizarre Bra.

Eden Mulholland has done the composition for this year’s show score as music director, while Antonio Te Maioha and Helen Mountfort have provided musical support.

More than 120 finalist designers are part of this year’s show from more than 23 countries. They will compete for more than $185,000 on offer in prizes and awards.

Last year’s show – headlined by the musician Estère – was the most attended in its 33-year history, with almost 64,000 people purchasing tickets. It brought more than $30 million in economic benefit to Wellington.