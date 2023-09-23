10 unmissable events in Wellington

The best of 007 hits the St James Theatre stage at 'The Music is Bond'.

As daylight savings approaches, ushering in warmer and longer evenings, we're excited to unveil an exhilarating lineup of events that will have you singing, dancing, and laughing your way through thos extended daylight hours.

Here's our top picks of events coming to the capital over the next few months.

The Music is Bond

19 October, Michael Fowler Centre

Prepare to be shaken and stirred in an unforgettable musical experience this October. There will be thrills galore as you journey through the legendary soundtracks that have become synonymous with the James Bond franchise. This symphonic spectacle will pay homage to the composers and artists who have contributed to the Bond legacy. You'll hear hits made famous by Shirley Bassey, Adele, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Sheena Easton, and Duran Duran.

SUPPLIED The iconic Kiwi play, Ladies Night heads to The Opera House.

Ladies Night

6 October, The Opera House

New Zealand's sexiest and most successful comedy of all time is about to get its gear off again. A hilarious new production of Ladies Night promises to be this year's funniest night out. After eight sell-out tours of Britain, the 1987 play went on to win The Molière Prize, France's premiere theatre award for comedy, in 2001. Roll over Magic Mike, the Kiwis got their kit off first.

SUPPLIED Kiwi country music royalty Tami Neilson brings her Rock n' Roll Revue to The St James Theatre.

Tami Neilson's Rock'N'Roll Revue

6 October, St James Theatre

Multi-award-winning country and soul specialist Tami Neilson brings her show 'Rock'N'Roll Revue' to Wellington's St James Theatre. The country star is set to perform in Wellington with a lineup of special guests, including the NZ Music Hall of Famer, Dinah Lee. The 60s pop icon, together with the Hot Rockin' Band of Rhythm and The Up Doo's guarantees a great night out.

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat

7 October, St James Theatre

For the perfect antidote to school holiday blues, take the kids to a live theatre adaption of one of the most beloved children's books. Dr. Seuss's 'The Cat in the Hat' was written in 1957, and it's just as delightful, fresh, and mad-capped as it was 66 years ago. Last year these shows sold out so don't miss the family event of the spring.

Ziggy Alberts

21 October, Michael Fowler Centre

At just 25 years old, singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts has accomplished a lot. The Australian musician has released five albums, started his own label, Commonfolk Records and played sold-out tours to a passionate fan base around the world. Now he's finally bringing his REWIND world tour back home to Australasia, including a show at Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre.

Queen: It's a Kinda Magic

21 October, The Opera House

The international hit tribute is back by popular demand at Wellington's Opera House. Featuring Dominic Warren reprising his role as Freddie Mercury and performing vocals, piano, and guitar all live and in the original key. See the rock spectacular that everyone raved about, back for a night of non-stop rock anthems. Including Bohemian Rhapsody's 'We Will Rock You', 'We Are the Champions', 'I Want to Break Free', 'Don't Stop Me Now', 'Another One Bites the Dust' and so many more.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet presents Hansel & Gretel

26 – 29 October, St James Theatre

Follow the breadcrumbs this, and venture into the fantastical realm of 'Hansel & Gretel'. Inspired by the old-fashioned magic of silent movies, this ballet will transport you to a magical world with large-scale cinematic effects. With choreography by Loughlan Prior and a score by Claire Cowan, expect a wonderful ballet experience for all ages.

Steve Vai

31 October, The Opera House

The legendary guitarist heads to Wellington's Opera House as part of the 'Inviolate Tour'. Steve Vai has awed fans of all genres with his exceptional guitar skills and musicianship for decades. His career, spanning 40 years, has earnt him a place among the greatest guitarists of all time. This is the first time since 2013 to see Steve in New Zealand. With over 15 million record sales and three Grammy Awards to his name, this is a gig not to be missed.

Dracula's: The Resurrection Tour

2 – 4 November, St James Theatre

Australia's famous vaudevillian variety show, Dracula's, will hit Wellington for the first time ever this November. The show will unleash fan favourites on Wellington audiences, including their most requested acts, live rock music, sultry burlesque, aerial acrobatics, outrageous costumes, and razor-sharp comedy. The show has run for over 43 years in Australia and has amused more than five million attendees with its combination of burlesque and comedy.

The Bootleg Beatles

11 November, The Opera House

Direct from London, The Bootleg Beatles are arguably the greatest Beatles show in the world, proudly performing more than 4,500 shows around the globe over the last 41 years. After the big success of their last tour in 2019, they are returning to Wellington's Opera House this November.

