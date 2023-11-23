State-of-the-art exhibition venue Tākina to host the Wellington Art Show

A vibrant new art experience is coming to Wellington from 19 – 21 April 2024. The Wellington Art Show, held in beautiful new events centre Tākina, is the latest to be presented by Art Shows Across Aotearoa. With successful annual art shows established in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown (Queenstown runs biannually with Dunedin) it is now Wellington's turn.

Art Shows Across Aotearoa presents the best shows, at the best and busiest venues, with a range of diverse contemporary art across four events annually. Thousands come through the doors to look, to buy art and to meet and greet the 100s of artists who have produced it. Their growing range of highly regarded art awards, prizes and scholarships is second to none. Enjoy the excitement, vote where you can and note the winners – they do tend to sell out quickly.

The Wellington Art Show

The Wellington Art Show will run from 19 – 21 April at Wellington's new event centre, Tākina. Seated in the heart of the city, Tākina is an exciting state-of-the-art venue, the perfect setting to view the amazing art and artists from Wellington and across the country. Come and revel in the creativity that is on offer and witness the incredible and varied talent that abounds in your community.

All artists are onsite to engage with the public about their work processes. Meet the maker and have authentic engagement with the origin of the work. On show days witness live artist demonstrations, there are even some that you can join and add your own creative spark to.

Art for Everyone

Art Shows Across Aotearoa's philosophy of "Art for Everyone" means you can discover a range of dynamic and exciting artworks curated by artists from the Wellington region and from all over Aotearoa. Whether your tastes run to large wall art, traditional and contemporary wall-hung art, large sculpture, jewellery, ceramics, textile, or object art, and with prices ranging from $200 and over $20,000 there truly is something here for everyone. Large-scale sculptures are showcased in all show locations – a rare option in art shows. The popular buy now-pay later facilities and wrapping and courier services help your purchases to get home safely.

Awards are an integral part of Art Shows Across Aotearoa's art shows, to formally recognise the remarkable talent and creativity in Aotearoa New Zealand. Returning is the ever-popular The Lawson's Dry Hills Pink, Peoples' Choice Award, in which visitors can vote for their favourite from 10 selected works at each show. Art Sponsorship Awards from Winsor & Newton NZ and Liquitex NZ also make a return and new for 2024 is the Stuff Art Aotearoa Award. This prestigious new national award for art excellence is adjudicated by a national panel of three judges. Available for exhibiting artists to enter, there will be four location finalists, of whom one ultimate winner will be selected. Click here for details.

Eco-Conscious

Art Shows Across Aotearoa use a green bubble wrap product and reusable bags to protect artwork while lessening plastic waste. Their green ethic is a genuine desire to reduce the plastic waste commonly created by art shows.

SHOW DATES 2024

The Christchurch Art Show at Te Pae 22-24 March

The Wellington Art Show at Tākina 19 – 21 April

The Auckland Art Show at The Viaduct Events Centre 12- 14 July

The Queenstown Art Show at The Queenstown Events Centre 25-28 October

TICKETS

VIP preview tickets - Early bird $80 ($95)

Behind the scenes

Catered finger food – open bar

Opening night tickets - early bird $30 ($38)

Free drink on arrival

Live music

Catered finger food

Show Day Tickets - Online early bird $5 ($9)

Door sales are $13 and $10 for student/gold card.

Free wrapping Service

Bar open

Café

Eftpos

Cash and Carry

Courier service

Plan your art journey across Aotearoa for 2024 with early bird ticketing for VIP Pre-Show Events, opening night events and show days now available. Multiple limited introductory packages are available for businesses and the public. These one-off deals offer exceptional discounts, art vouchers and an exclusive VIP Preview. There are options for everyone at Art Shows Across Aotearoa.

The Wellington Art Show at Tākina 19 – 21 April 2024

Opening VIP pre-view -19 April 2024, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Opening event - 19 April 2024, 7:30 – 10:30 pm

Show Days

Saturday 20 April, 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday 21 April, 10 am – 5 pm

Early Bird deals won't stay around long. Get your ticket now to secure your spot at one, two, three, or all four art shows. tickets.theartshow.co.nz/