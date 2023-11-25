Get ready to Rock and lol with 10 of the best events in Wellington

We've got just what you need to put a spring in your step with our picks of upcoming events.

Dai Henwood DAI HARD

30 November, The Opera House

Wellingtonian and beloved comedian Dai Henwood is returning to Wellington for a one-night homecoming show at The Opera House. With a 25-year comedy career, Dai's CV and awards list is lengthy. From winning the acclaimed Billy T Award, The Fred Award (twice), to touring across the world. He's a familiar face in popular shows like '7 Days', 'Taskmaster NZ' and 'Lego Masters'. But his passion however has always been live, stand-up comedy.

SUPPLIED Allen Stone, joins The War on Drugs, Matt Corby and more at Wellington's newest festival - On A Good Day at Anderson Park.

On A Good Day

30 November – 2 December, Anderson Park

Spread over multiple days and featuring a huge lineup of local and international acts, On A Good Day is Wellington's newest music series. The three-night series kicks off with internationally acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy. Night two brings indie-rock band The War On Drugs. The series ends on Saturday night with Matt Corby and Allen Stone.

SUPPLIED Science and engineering come to life when Nanogirl brings her live show to The St James Theatre.

Nanogirl — LIVE

3 December, St James Theatre

Science and engineering come to life in the coolest ways possible. Join Nanogirl in a brand-new action-packed interactive show filled with experiments, explosions, and music. Nanogirl is joined on stage by her trusty lab assistant, Boris, and their Constantly Learning Artificial Intelligence Repository (CLAIR).

SUPPLIED Scottish band Deacon Blue bring their 'Greatest Hits Tour' to The Opera House.

Deacon Blue

7 December, The Opera House

Due to popular demand, the Scottish band is now bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to Wellington's Opera House. It's their first time in New Zealand since their highly successful shows in 2019. It's been thirty-five years since their debut single, 'Dignity'. Millions of record sales later, they are digging out all the Top 10s, old 45s, and favourite sing-along rarities for their tour.

SUPPLIED Julia Deans and an all-star Kiwi ensemble celebrate The Best of the Come Together concert series.

The Best of Come Together — Big End of Year Bash

7 December, St James Theatre

Close out the year with a spectacular showcase. 'The Come Together' album concert series featuring Jon Toogood, Julia Deans, Sam Scott, James Milne (Lawrence Arabia), and more NZ all-stars. Over the past 3 years, more than 40,000 Kiwis have listened to the supergroup perform live. Now the group has meticulously selected the best of those concerts from artists Elton John, David Bowie, Dire Straits, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

SUPPLIED Returning to The Opera House is the world-class Neil Diamond tribute ‘Sweet Caroline’ (BAH BAH BAAAAH!)

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond

8 December, The Opera House

A world-class tribute band brings well-loved classics of legendary American singer-songwriter into the spotlight once again. Neil Diamond's deep, resounding voice and timeless tunes earned him numerous Top Ten hits, Grammy awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Take a step back into the glory days of music and musicianship with songs like 'Sweet Caroline', 'Cherry Cherry', 'Red Red Wine', 'Girl You'll Be a Woman Soon', and more.

Emma Memma

12 December, Shed 6

The loved Australian children's performer brings her 'Twirly Tour' to Wellington's Shed 6 to empower the next generation through movement, creativity, inclusiveness, and friendship. With her love of dance, sign language, and music, she brings visual communication to the forefront of the children's media space. Fans big and small will get to immerse themselves in a sparkling experience.

Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

14 December 2023 – 28 Apr 2024, Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre

This summer, Wellington will welcome the superheroes of the Marvel Universe in an exclusive exhibition. Taking you on a journey through the Marvel Universe, the exhibition will celebrate and explore Marvel's 80-year history. Audiences will have a behind-the scenes look at some of Marvel's most iconic characters. Celebrate the creators who have brought these heroes (and villains) to life, and explore the worldwide impact of the Marvel Universe.

SUPPLIED The beloved Christmas film, Love Actually returns to the big screen in concert alongside a live orchestra.

Love Actually in Concert

15 December, Michael Fowler Centre

For the first time in Wellington, you get to see your favourite Christmas movie play out in concert. Featuring an all-star cast, Love Actually has become a beloved festive season film.

A full symphony orchestra will play the soundtrack while the movie is projected on a big screen above.

SUPPLIED Kiwi Alt-metal royalty return to Wellington's Shed 6 this month.

Blindspott

15 December, Shed 6

Alternative metal band Blindspott is back and ready to rock Shed 6 on the waterfront again.

The last time the hard rock titans played in the capital they sold out. Get ready for an unforgettable night as they bring their signature raw power, mesmerising vocals, and heart-pounding rhythms to the stage. Round up your crew, mark your calendars, and prepare to rock out.

