Get ready to start 2024 with 10 of the best events in Wellington

Discover the perfect way to kick off the New Year with our curated selection of upcoming events.

Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

14 December 2023 – 28 April 2024, Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre

This summer, Wellington will welcome the Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe in an exclusive exhibition. Taking you on a journey through the Marvel Universe, the exhibition will celebrate and explore Marvel's 80-year history. Audiences will have a behind-the scenes look at some of Marvel's most iconic characters. Celebrate the creators who have brought these heroes (and villains) to life, and explore the worldwide impact of the Marvel Universe.

SUPPLIED The Darkness bring their big hair and falsetto glam rock to Wellington in January.

The Darkness

26 January, The Opera House

The early 2000s rock scene exploded when UK band The Darkness arrived. Their mix of falsetto singing, spandex, guitar riffs, and theatrical performances propelled them to the top of the UK charts. Their famed album, 'Permission to Land' is now 20 years old. Prepare to have the sounds, fashion, and extravagance of classic hard rock resurrected before your eyes.

SUPPLIED See Legends in Concert when one of Las Vegas's biggest tribute shows hits the capital.

Legends in Concert

30 January, St James Theatre

The longest running show in Las Vegas is coming to New Zealand for the first time. Widely regarded as the world's greatest live tribute show, Legends in Concert is an electrifying journey through the songbooks of some legendary performers . You'll hear the music of Elton John, Cher, Elvis Presley, Shania Twain, and Adele. With back ups singers, dancers, a live band, lavish multimedia, theatrical sets, and authentic costumes, you'll see why this is one of the longest running tributes in Vegas.

SUPPLIED Don't miss 'Grand Designs' host Kevin McCloud when he heads to Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre.

Kevin McCloud's Home Truths

6 February, Michael Fowler Centre

With hilarious anecdotes and insights from his extensive TV career, the star of UK TV show 'Grand Designs' will host an entertaining evening at the Michael Fowler Centre. Kevin will take the audience on a retrospective through his greatest hits. From architectural marvels, interesting human stories, and the entertaining (and sometimes chaotic) moments from making dream homes a reality. Take a deep dive into his mind with a no-holds-barred Q&A session.

SUPPLIED Calexico celebrate the 20th anniversary of the landmark album 'Feast of Wire' in Wellington.

Calexico

9 February, The Opera House

In early 2003, Calexico released their seminal album 'Feast of Wire', an album that marked the duo's critical and commercial breakthrough. They head to Wellington's Opera House to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album with the band playing the record in its entirety, as well as some other fan favourites to finish off the show.

SUPPLIED All hail the Queen of Soul, when the acclaimed Aretha Franklin tribute comes to The Opera House.

Respect — The Aretha Franklin Story

10 February, The Opera House

Immortalising the courageous life of Aretha Franklin, 'Respect' is a show charting the 'Queen of Soul's' 50-year career. Angie Narayan plays the role of Aretha. The ARIA chart-topping artist continues to wow audiences with her soulful singing. She embodies the story of Aretha's life of love, tragedy, and triumph. Expect all your favourite hits like 'Natural Woman', 'Say A Little Prayer', 'I Knew You Were Waiting for Me', 'Son of a Preacher Man', 'Chain of Fools', and more.

SUPPLIED Don't miss the premier tribute to the King of Pop at The Opera House in 2024.

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show

11 February, The Opera House

A spectacular show honouring the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson, comes to Wellington. The spectacular show evokes his early days as a member of the Jackson 5, his groundbreaking theatrics in the 80s, and his continued domination of Pop culture into the 21st century. You'll hear songs such as include 'Thriller', 'Billie Jean', 'Smooth Criminal', 'Bad', 'Beat It', 'ABC', and many more.

SUPPLIED The Soweto Gospel Choir perform in Wellington as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts.

Soweto Gospel Choir

28 February, Michael Fowler Centre

Heading to Wellington with a brand new show 'Hope', The Soweto Gospel Choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of music and celebrating the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music. The Grammy-Award winning choir is made up of talented musicians from the many churches in and around Soweto.

SUPPLIED For the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, Meow Meow brings her show ‘Pandemonium’ to Wellington.

Meow Meow's Pandemonium

24 February, Michael Fowler Centre

Spectacular queen of song Meow Meow has hypnotised, inspired, and astounded audiences globally. For the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts, she brings her show 'Pandemonium' to Wellington. Armed with a mesmerising voice, captivating charm, and unpredictable antics, expect a whirlwind of performance like no other. Meow Meow will be accompanied by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra so you'll be in for a riotous night of pandemonium and orchestrated chaos.

SUPPLIED Dr Who fans rejoice as the 'Ninth Doctor' and friends make their way to The Opera House.

The Lord of Time

25 February, The Opera House

Get ready to travel through time and space, Dr Who fans. The Ninth Doctor himself, Christopher Eccleston, is descending to Wellington in February 2024. Celebrating 60 years on screen, 'The Lord of Time' brings Eccleston, alongside fellow time-traveller Pearl Mackie, to Wellington. This event is the first time that fans in New Zealand will have the chance to meet a new generation Doctor up close and personal.

