Coronavirus: Live comedy to return, but level 2 means continued uncertainty for bars and music venues

Scott Blanks, director of The Classic on Queen St, says comedy shows will resume at level 2.

Ruairi Hatrick sighs when asked what he’ll be doing next week. With coronavirus lingering, everything’s always up in the air.

He’s the managing director of Cassette Nine, a central Auckland bar and music venue well known for its teapot cocktails but also art and music performance. The question is, will Cassette Nine be open when Auckland returns to alert level 2?

“You know, I’m not sure to be honest. This lockdown is shorter than the last, but for some reason it feels tougher,” he says.

MADCAP/Supplied Auckland bar and venue Cassette Nine is unlikely to open during level 2.

The next few days will be busy for hospitality staff like Hatrick, not because they’ll be back to doing what they enjoy, like hosting gigs, but because they’ll be working to keep their businesses afloat. He has meetings with the landlord planned. Bills keep coming even with the doors are closed.

For many bars like his, he says the landlords have the ultimate power to end or save the business.

At level 2, venues will be able to host up to 100 people. However, everyone needs to be separated in bubbles no larger than 10. The dance floor will be closed.

The issue is, 100 often isn’t enough. Cassette Nine has capacity for 304 people. It relies on being able to split costs between hundreds of punters, Hatrick says. The door fees pay for the band, then a few drinks here and there keep the venue afloat.

MADCAP/Supplied Auckland bar and venue Cassette Nine had capacity for 304 guests, but level 2 means no more than 100 are welcome.

And so he’s hesitant to reopen. They opened last level two, but he didn’t like it. It was hard to make ends meet, they needed more staff but were selling less.

The limited capacity also meant they had to sell more drinks to fewer people.

“We don’t like the idea of having to drive alcohol sales to make it work,” he says, “but that’s reality.”

It’s an uncertain time for venues across the country. It’s not just Hatrick who says this lockdown feels “tougher”. Other venue managers say the same, and that worries them because last time one silver lining was the boom in patronage as soon as customers were allowed back.

“There definitely isn’t the same momentum for a boom like that. You can feel it, it’s just not the same. Last time, it was longer but there was a novelty to it all,” he says.

“It’s hard to know what will happen next week.”

Brendon O'Hagan The Classic will operate with reduced capacity during level 2.

Comedy the first to return

Coronavirus affects every bar, venue and cafe differently. Some thrive selling takeaway coffees, others sell so little during level 2 they can’t even recoup the cost of the bus to work.

In the entertainment business, The Classic Comedy Club is a rarity. It’s one of the few venues which has, so far, done OK. Co-founder Scott Blanks says they’re ready to get going again from Wednesday.

Unlike music, and especially live theatre, Blanks says comedians are lucky to be able to jump back on stage at very short notice. The Classic will be back to six nights a week starting with The Project’s Tony Lyall on Wednesday night.

SUPPLIED Comedian Tony Lyall is first up at The Classic, when it reopens following the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

When the last lockdown ended, Blank says they kept riding the boom of pent-up excitement and momentum all the way to the second outbreak.

“This second outbreak is a real blow because we had such great momentum, but it’s felt a lot different this time. I guess it will be painful,” he says.

Under level 2, seated venues like The Classic need to space out tables so bubbles aren’t popped. It means they can only host 60, rather than 100, people in the audience – and staff are tasked with constantly cleaning doorhandles and other commonly tocuhed areas.

But Blanks says businesses that did open during the last level 2 know what they’re doing, and as long as people are still excited to get out the house, patronage should be good.

“Last time they absolutely loved it,” he says. Will it be the same this time? He laughs an uneasy laugh: “Call me in two weeks.”

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported another 11 cases of Covid-19 in the community. He says hospitality benefited last time because customers felt confident there was no risk going out again. This time, there’s more uncertainty.