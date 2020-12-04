Auckland's MOTAT unveils new photo exhibition, asks for help to identify subjects

A new exhibition at MOTAT features photographs of people enjoying the New Zealand summer from the 1920s to the 1960s.

One hundred photos of summers past feature in a new exhibition – but the identities of the people in them are a mystery.

Snapped! Summer Holidays in Aotearoa opens on Saturday at the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) in Auckland’s Western Springs.

It showcases 100 photographs taken from the 1920s to the 1960s.

The origins of the photographs are unknown, and the museum is hoping visitors will be able to put names to faces.

The collection has been recently digitised from a selection of donated photo albums, and only a few handwritten notes hint at its origins.

MOTAT’s library and archives manager Simon Wetherill has been leading the digitisation process.

“The photographs show us how the traditional Kiwi summer holiday experience evolved throughout the decades,” he said.

Unknown/MOTAT The collection was donated with only a few notes hinting at its origins, and MOTAT wants help from the public identifying who is in the photos.

“From beaches to baches, sausage sizzles and backyard cricket, a lot has remained the same, while aspects of transport and technology have changed to be almost unrecognisable to a younger generation.”

The photographs feature people fishing off a wharf, caravanning around the country, and sunbathing at the beach.

Unknown/MOTAT The photographs reveal while a lot has changed about how Kiwis holiday in the summer, much has remained the same.

While the cars, boats, and planes are from a by-gone era, many of the activities have become cultural Kiwi traditions that still exist today.

MOTAT’s senior curator Simon Gould is hoping the exhibition will help draw in an intergenerational audience.

Unknown/MOTAT Two women kayak at the beach in this undated photo.

“Grandparents will be able to recount stories of their holidays, while children can engage with the images by using augmented reality to bring the photos to life,” he said.

Along with the collection of photographs on display, the exhibition will feature a Kiwi summer soundtrack.

There is also a digital interactive that inserts visitors into the pictures.

Snapped! Summer Holidays in Aotearoa is open daily to the public from 10am to 4pm from December 5 until May 2021. Entry to the exhibition is included as part of general admission ticketing.