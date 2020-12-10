Print exhibitions few and far between in the city's galleries

Solander Gallery co-directors Vincent Drane and Paulette Robinson will be closing the physical doors of the gallery on Christmas Eve, moving to an online model. ​​​​

Mark Amery looks at the importance of the small dealer gallery in Wellington city's ecosystem

Upper Willis St is a mess of building work. Heading into recession? Someone forgot to tell the property market. And in a packed inner city, that means casualties.

Solander, New Zealand’s last remaining gallery focussed principally on printmaking will close its physical doors on Christmas Eve. A 14-storey apartment block is going up next door; across the road, 24 townhouses on the corner of Willis and Vivian. Solander will go online, open by appointment. Crucially, the number of artists Solander represents will drop from 40 to 12.

That’s somewhat ironic. Affordable, original New Zealand art is just what those small dwellings will need. Solander co-director Paulette Robinson would love the council to be more responsive in helping them and other affected small businesses.

Meanwhile, Solander has an exhibition of 10 New Zealand artists at Sydney’s national Maritime Museum, and in Sweden. Paradise Lost commemorates Swedish naturalist Daniel Solander on board Cook’s first Pacific voyage, pressing and drying New Zealand plants among the pages of Milton’s poem. The show’s already toured seven New Zealand venues and been to Canberra. It will soon, thanks to former Swedish New Zealand ambassador Pär Ahlberger, travel to Iceland, where Solander also voyaged. As Daniel Solander showed, works on paper travel well.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Drane and Robinson will move Solander online, open by appointment.

No New Zealand public money has gone into Solander’s small touring exhibition.

In a small country we often rely on committed private individuals to do core public service work - in this case for artists of excellence who aren’t often being shown or commissioned by public institutions. We simply don’t have the scale of our neighbour Australia; our arts ecosystem remains fragile.

And you may have noticed, print exhibitions - a media with a distinct diverse range of aesthetics and technologies - don’t often appear in city galleries any more. Only a rare few of the 40 artists shown by Solander (Simon Kaan, Michel Tuffery or Stanley Palmer say) stand a chance of being represented by major art dealers. In Solander co-director Vincent Drane they have an expert printmaker and the gallery promotes, gives workshops, connects them with Australian colleagues, creates tours and provides community.

In Wellington there are other tenacious galleries representing distinct media who’ve been around for decades: Avid for jewellery, glass and other applied arts, and Photospace, a gallery, community, and darkrooms for photography; the last of its kind in the country.

Plenty of photography in other galleries you might say, but that doesn’t represent this powerful media’s vast reach. The fact is photography and other work on paper doesn’t command the same big prices of other art that most dealers rely on. Even Solander a few years ago expanded to painting. These dealers put on outstanding, rarely-fashionable exhibitions that constantly surprise. Photospace right now has Murray Cammick’s straight-out-of ELAM art school photography from the 1970s, of kids and their flash cars on Queen St.

“That’s not a dealer gallery, that’s a shop,” a dealer once said to me when I mentioned another art space. He had a point. Art dealers don’t rely on masses of people coming through their doors. They’re often found upstairs, or in harder to find places - like upper Willis St - because they can’t afford ground floor rentals. Instead, they play a long game, building up relationships with artists, galleries and collectors worldwide that can last decades.

I count 28 privately-run small creative spaces in the Wellington CBD. That’s not touching on the big public galleries you’ve heard of, or the suburbs. Covid-19 has been good to many, with people with big disposable incomes forced to spend locally. However, who knows how long that will last. In terms of longer-term urban planning, squeeze them out of the city at your peril. Here’s hoping Solander can hang on in there.