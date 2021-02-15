Covid-19: Auckland Pride, Prada Cup, Lantern Festival await event lockdown advice

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins provides information on the new Auckland cases.

A number of Auckland events have had to be cancelled in the light of Auckland’s alert level 3 lockdown, with events listings for the rest of the month now very unclear.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Sunday evening Auckland will shift to alert level 3 for 72 hours, following the emergence of three new community cases in south Auckland.

The rest of New Zealand is now at Covid-19 alert level 2.

February marks one of the busiest months for entertainment in the city, with a number of festivals, sports events, concerts and shows penned to take place.

Particular highlights include Splore, Pride month, the Auckland Fringe Festival and running event Round The Bays.

RAINBOW PRIDE AUCKLAND/Supplied The Rainbow Pride Parade is set to take place on Ponsonby Rd in Auckland on February 20.

Auckland Pride has implemented its ‘Alert Level Three Festival Plan’, resulting in a number of cancellations, postponements and movements of some shows to an online platform.

Of the 26 events planned to take place between the lockdown period which runs to midnight on Wednesday, two have been cancelled, six have been postponed and two have been shifted online. Other events, which are part of the month-long series, will continue as normal on dates unless they are required to change.

The full affected events list can be found here.

Organiser Max Tweedie said Pride had been organised with the worst case scenario in mind, and that he had prepared for alert level 3 lockdown – hence the large online presence this year.

Decisions on any events after February 17 will be made in conjunction with Covid updates, he said.

Decisions on whether to cancel or postpone the Pride March and party, due to take place February 27, will be made will be made later in the week, said Tweedie.

“We make decisions solely based on Government advice.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A number of Pride events have had to be cancelled, postponed and moved online.

Organisers of Auckland Fringe Festival, which began on Sunday and is set to run until March 6, have cancelled three days worth of events during the lockdown period and are currently making decisions on those outside of it.

A spokesperson said the team was in the process of contacting all venue staff and artists to find out if they can run their events online, or postpone.

“The Fringe team will be doing their utmost to make sure as much of Fringe can be seen as safely and responsibly as possible,” said the spokesperson.

Given all Fringe performers have individual contracts with venues, ticket-holders are advised to contact venues directly for any further information regarding their tickets.

The Stuff-sponsored Ports of Auckland Round the Bays event is currently monitoring the ministry’s advice and will provide an update on whether it will go ahead on Wednesday afternoon.

Auckland Unlimited/Supplied The Auckland Lantern Festival is due to be held at the Auckland Domain from February 9-12.

Music and arts festival Splore is still due to go ahead on February 26, but will be postponed if neccessary.

“At this stage we are continuing to work towards Splore's original weekend,” said a spokesperson.

“However postponement is a real option if we are to remain in either level 3 or 2, given Splore Festival pack-in starts this weekend.”

“We are reviewing our position continually and will update all our stakeholders as soon as we are able to make a decision.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The annual three-day music and arts extravaganza Splore is due to take place from February 26 – 28.

The running of the Auckland Lantern Festival, which was cancelled in 2020 after mounting coronavirus concerns from the Chinese community, remains up in the air once again.

Auckland Unlimited, the organisation behind the event, is preparing for what could potentially be a longer lockdown.

“As a result of the Government announcement of a level 3 lockdown in Auckland overnight, Auckland Unlimited is continuing to work with the Ministry of Health, relevant agencies and our major event partners to work through any potential impacts on major events should the alert level remain unchanged or move to level 2,” said its chief executive Nick Hill.

America’s Cup Events confirmed on Sunday that the next scheduled race day in the Prada Cup Finals on Wednesday has been postponed, and the event village will not be open to the public.

Hill said America’s Cup Event Ltd would be working with relevant agencies in the coming days to work out when racing could resume.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Prada Cup races have been postponed as Auckland goes to level 3.

Stephanie Post, co-director of the Auckland Art Fair, said she would be looking at a postponement, not a cancellation, if the event can not go ahead as planned on February 24.

“Level 3 is not what we needed this week, and the uncertainty is definitely making life difficult. However, the advice we are receiving is to continue working towards a live art fair, so that if over the next few days it becomes possible to hold a live fair, we can deliver one,” said Post.

“We are of course looking at our options if this is not possible, but we are very aware of the extraordinary efforts of artists who have made work for presentation at the fair, and the time and effort that the galleries have already put into preparing their exhibitions.”

Auckland Art Fair/Supplied Raymond Sagapolutele’s mixed media work ‘Tagata Uli’ is one of many artworks set to be showcased

Viv Beck, chief executive of city centre businesses association Heart of the City said after a full weekend of activity it was “very disappointing” to see some events have already had to be cancel or postpone.

“Whilst it’s too early to really know where things are heading, with a bumper events calendar planned for the coming weeks, we’re hoping that Auckland can return to level one as quickly as possible,” she said.