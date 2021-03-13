Tim Finn Pasifika production to open New Zealand Opera’s 2021 season

Kiwi music icon Tim Finn has co-composed his first opera, with the Pasifika themed production breaking new ground as the first in Tahitian, Māori and English languages.

Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator, was composed by Finn – of Split Enz and Crowded House fame – with Tahitian monologues by Célestine Hitiura Vaite. The project will feature at Manukau’s Vodafone Events Centre in March, opening New Zealand Opera’s 2021 season.

This beautiful and haunting production tells the story of Tupaia, a Tahitian star navigator, and his time on board James Cook’s Endeavour. Tupaia sailed from Tahiti with Cook on the Endeavour’s maiden voyage in 1769 but the two navigators were unable to find their way into each other’s world.

The new work is a collaboration between two artists from different cultures, with a shared passion for telling stories set in the Pacific. While growing up in Te Awamutu, Finn fell in love with astronomy and surfing. He is thrilled this project combines these two great themes of his childhood, but says he couldn’t have done it alone.

READ MORE:

* Sol3 Mio announce a 10 date summer tour of New Zealand

* Tupaia tale wins Nelson illustrator national book accolade

* Tuia 250: Māori give officials fierce and passionate reaction in Northland's Waitangi

* 'Legendary' map of Pacific by James Cook's Tahitian navigator Tupaia finally unlocked



Alexander PR/Supplied Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator is a new opera composed by Tim Finn with Tahitian monologues by CÃ©lestine Hitiura Vaite.

“I had read Célestine’s novel Breadfruit and loved it. The Tahitian voice was there immediately, clear and true,” Finn explains.“

After travelling twice with my family to Raiatea, and visiting the sacred marae of Taputapuatea I felt a deep connection to these islands and this story. But it was only when I started working with Célestine that Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator really became itself.”

The 75-minute production relied on the help of more than 200 people to bring it to the stage and has a cast of principals well known to New Zealand opera lovers. Amitai Pati will sing Tupaia, Paul Whelan will sing James Cook, Natasha Wilson will sing Purea and Norah Stevenson-Tuuga will perform Célestine’s Tahitian monologues.

Alexander PR/Supplied Tim Finnâs partnership with Tahitian novelist CÃ©lestine Hitiura Vaite began in late 2018.

Finn’s partnership with Vaite - a Tahitian novelist published in 17 countries - began in late 2018, after she spent two years passionately researching ancient Tahiti. She is excited the project will expose audiences to a culture she believes is often misrepresented and misunderstood.

“I think it’s wonderful of Tim that we were invited to the project,” Vaite explained. “And I feel honoured, because there are a lot of stories about Tahitians, but it is rare we are invited to participate, and often the people who write our stories don’t truly understand Tahitians.

“In this opera, Purea is not my direct tupuna ancestor, but descends from the same Ari'i Royal genealogy. As for Ari'i Tupaia, he would have met my direct ancestor Ari'i Manea, both being high-priests in 1769, when Cook arrived in Tahiti on the Endeavour.”

Alexander PR/Supplied Natasha Wilson sings Purea with Amitai Pati singing Tupaia.

Working together with Finn was easy, Vaite says, with the pair quickly developing a strong creative connection. She was greatly impressed that he was able to capture the spirit of the story in his music right from the start.

“Tim sent me the songs and I found it very spiritual, and I felt the calling,” she said. “Tim was looking for a dramatic monologue for Purea, to tie all the songs together. I wrote it, bounced off Tim’s beautiful songs. It is how our collaboration began, then grew and grew. I learn from Tim, he learns from me.”

New Zealand Opera’s general director Thomas de Mallet Burgess says Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator promises to be a highlight of the New Zealand Opera’s 2021 season.

Alexander PR/Supplied Paul Whelan will sing James Cook.

“I am hugely excited by the collaborative forces engaged in shaping this world premiere performance from the cast and creative team, to Manukau Symphony Orchestra, Auckland Choral and The Graduate Choir New Zealand,” he said.

“Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator is one of many projects planned for 2021 as we seek to bring opera to a wider audience, whether it be hosting the performances in locations outside the main centres or supporting the development of new work reflecting our stories.”

Ihitai 'Avei'a - Star Navigator

What: NZ Opera presents Ihitai ‘Avei’a - Star Navigator

When: Friday March 19 at 8pm, Saturday March 20 at 2pm and 8pm

Where: BNZ Theatre, Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau