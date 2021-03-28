Blue Planet II Live in Auckland: APO composer on the intricacies of the score

Blue Planet II Live in Concert will take place at Aucklands Aotea Centre from April 9.

Hundreds will get to experience Blue Planet II being given the full concert treatment this April, courtesy of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

The performance is an amped-up version of the critically-acclaimed BBC series, which explores the world's vast oceans and highlights the marvellous creatures that reside within.

A selection of these underwater nature scenes will be displayed on the big screen, narrated by local marine scientist, shark expert and TV presenter Dr Riley Elliott and accompanied by a 70-plus-strong orchestra.

Recreating the hugely emotive score of Blue Planet II requires impeccable timing: A split-second delay would mean the entire performance is thrown out of sync.

Nobody is more aware of this than David Kay, the APO’s composer, who will be leading the performance.

“For me, as a conductor, my job is primarily to make sure the musicians stay together with the clip,” said Kay, who has been conducting with the APO for 12 years.

TVNZ Blue Planet II was the biggest British television programme of 2017, with an audience of 14 million.

“It’s different to the TV series, where they are doing it in the studio and can try a few times to make sure everything lines up, but we’ve just got one crucial chance to get it right in a live setting.”

A track runs behind the film, which sounds instrumental elements that can’t be brought to a live stage, and the orchestra has to be perfectly in sync with the track, which in turn keeps in line with the video clip.

It’s “absolutely crucial” the orchestra is faultlessly in time with the track, Kay said.

To ensure things run smoothly there are a variety of tools at Kay’s disposal, including a private screen hidden from the audience that shows prompts throughout the performance – “a series of banners, pops and flashing lights” to keep the audio and visuals in harmony.

Supplied The scenes will be narrated by Dr Riley Elliott and accompanied by a 70-plus-strong orchestra.

The conductor and orchestra also have the opportunity to practice the score prior to the event, albeit briefly.

“The actual journey with the orchestra and the film is all complete within about three days. We receive scores and some material from the BBC, which helps with preparation, then we get a couple of days together with the orchestra and the film at the venue to put it all together,” Kay said.

Much of the performance's success, however, relies upon the performers at play.

The professional orchestra comprises between 70 and 80 people on stage, boasts full brass, percussion, wooden and strings sections, and even has a choir.

Used “like an instrument,” the choir adds another layer to the score that isn’t often used in other performances, Kay said.

Rather than singing, they’ll be offering backing vocals, including oohs, aahs and “simple vowel sounds”.

Supplied David Kay will be leading the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra for the Blue Planet II Live in Concert performance.

Kay has worked for the APO for 12 years and has become well-acquainted with the orchestra and choir, which is vital when it comes to working on a performance of this scale.

“I’m starting to get used to all the players now,” he said.

“Here it is the conductor’s job to make sure everyone has the ability to play their best, and to make sure everyone is prepared and comfortable on stage, which is easier when I have a good relationship with them and know how they all work.”

When the stars align and everything comes together in unison, Kay said, the end result is “incredibly approachable music that is very melodic, with a beautiful sound”.

David Kay will be leading the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra for the Blue Planet II Live in Concert performance at Auckland’s Aotea Centre, April 9 – 10.