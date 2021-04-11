Auckland Writers Festival 2021: Line-up, times and tickets

The Dominion Post’s Anna Fifield will speak as part of the From A Distance: Anna Fifield event on May 15.

This year’s Auckland Writers Festival is due to host a plethora of literary greats from May 11 to 16.

They’re expected not only to impart knowledge, but rouse inspiration in fellow creatives and budding writers.

The schedule has something for readers with interests as varied as politics, poetry, music, crime and journalism.

Here are some of the events that are especially worthy of considering.

A Conversation With My Country: Alan Duff

Auckland Writers Festival/Supplied Author of Once Were Warriors, Alan Duff will speak at this year’s Auckland Writers Festival.

Alan Duff, author of the explosive 1990 novel Once Were Warriors, has traversed many a tricky topic throughout his writing career. You can expect much of the same no-nonsense storytelling in his Writer’s Festival slot, where he will discuss everything from parenting to the prison, education and welfare systems alongside Kiwi novelist Paula Morris.

May 15, 2pm – 3pm. Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centrea. For tickets, click here.

The Universe of Story: Neil Gaiman

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Neil Gaiman will speak on May 16.

Neil Gaiman is an English author renowned for his applauded contribution to the literary world, via the means of short stories, comic books and novels. ‘The Universe of Story’ – dubbed so after a reviewer who once described Gaiman as a “god in the universe of story” – gives fans the opportunity to spend an hour with the author as he speaks with Nic Low about his impressive career.

May 16, 11am – 12pm. Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. For tickets, click here.

A Nobel Life: Kazua Ishiguro

Masterful pensmith Kazua Ishiguro belongs on the bookshelves of those who wish to get lost in other realms. His repertoire harnesses science fiction and dystopian fantasy and has earned him myriad honours, including the 2017 Nobel Prize for Literature and four Man Booker Prize nominations. In a livestreamed conversation with Michelle Langstone, Ishiguro discusses his breadth of inventive writings.

May 15, 6.30pm – 7.30pm. Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. For ticket, click here.

A Thrilling Quartet: Berard, Bublitz, Carlyle, Sanders

Auckland Writers Festival/Supplied A Thrilling Quartet: Jacqueline Bublitz, Rose Carlyle, Ray Berard and Ben Sanders.

These local thriller writers have gained them fans far beyond our shores and lead to impressive TV and film iterations.

Canadian-born Ray Berard’s 2016 Ngaio Marsh debut award winner Inside the Black Horse, for example, has been adapted into a six-part TVNZ series, while Jacqueline Bublitz’s Before You Knew My Name and Rose Carlyle’s The Girl in the Mirror have both attracted exciting film options.

Crime novelist Ben Sanders’ career looks as though its trajectory will be much in the same vein. The four have teamed up to discuss storytelling and life after becoming literary superstars.

May 14, 12.30pm – 1.30pm. Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. For tickets, click here.

Auckland Writers Festival/Supplied A Celebration of Song: Reb Fountain, Tom Scott, Marlon Williams and Moana Maniapoto will take the stage at the Auckland Writers Festival.

A Celebration of Song: Reb, Tom, Marlon & Moana

Kiwi songwriters Reb Fountain, Tom Scott and Marlon Williams take to the stage to discuss their musical careers and the inspirations behind their written material. The event, which is led by artist Moana Maniapoto, intersperses talks with plenty of acoustic performances to keep guests on their toes.

May 13, 8:30pm – 10pm. Heartland Bank Room (Hunua Room), Aotea Centre. For tickets, click here.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with Christchurch musician Marlon Williams on the banks of the Avon River. (Video first published on November 13, 2019)

From A Distance: Anna Fifield

Stuff's own Anna Fifield will take to the stage on May 15, where she will reflect on her career as the Washington Post’s bureau chief for Beijing. Fifield has reported across eight Asian countries and debuted her findings on North Korea’s leader in her critically acclaimed book The Great Successor: The Secret Rise and Rule of Kim Jong Un.

May 15, 12.30pm – 1.30pm. Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre. For tickets, click here.

The Shape We’re In: Stephanie Johnson

The brains behind the event itself, writer Stephanie Johnson, discusses how the literary landscape has changed across the 22 years of the festival’s existence. This shorter talk serves as an apt entry into the event, and provides the perfect opportunity to hear from a key mover in the Kiwi writing industry.

May 13, 6pm – 6.45pm. Limelight Room, Aotea Centre. For tickets, click here.

Blindness

Auckland Writers Festival/Supplied UK theatre production Blindness is coming to the Auckland Town Hall as part of the Auckland Writers Festival.

Why simply read a book when you can experience its eerie, pandemic-focused plot via an immersive event instead? Applauded UK theatre production Blindness – written by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and adapted from Jose Saramago’s chilling 1995 novel of the same name – is a sound and light installation that turns the Auckland Town Hall into the theatrical epicentre of a pandemic-ridden society.

May 11 and 12, various times. Auckland Town Hall. For times, tickets and more info, click here.

A full list of the Auckland Writers Festival’s events can be found here.