Arts listings in the Wellington region from April 5-8

BOOKS

Author talk: Steve Braunias ‘Missing Persons’

Unity Books, Wednesday, 12.30-1.15pm, free

Hear New Zealand’s award-winning master of non-fiction, Steve Braunias, talk about his new collection of true crime writing, Missing Persons: Twelve extraordinary tales of Death and Disappearance in New Zealand. These are stories about how some New Zealanders go missing - the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time.

supplied Steve Braunias Missing Persons

Celebrating 'Imagining Decolonisation'

Unity Books, Thursday, 6pm-7.30pm, free

Imagining Decolonisation, a short book authored by Bianca Elkington, Rebecca Kiddle, Moana Jackson, Ocean Mercier, Mike Ross, Jennie Smeaton and Amanda Thomas and published by Bridget Williams Books, has held a top 10 spot in Unity’s best-seller list for much of the last year. Join BWB and the book’s authors for an evening of celebration. Renowned educator, advocate, activist and co-author Dr Moana Jackson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou and Rongomaiwahine) will speak.

THEATRE

The Artist

Circa Theatre, until April 10, $25-$52

Comedy and circus sensation Thom Monckton will astound you in The Artist: an incredible feat of physical strength, skilled theatrics, and comedic storytelling. The show combines hilarious clowning and physical theatre about the rough graft of an artist. tickets circa.co.nz

45 Cents an Hour

BATS Theatre, opens Thursday, to April 17, 6.30pm, $20-$40

Performed by Dominic Hoey, with Rose Northey, 45 Cents an Hour tackles classism and gate keeping in our arts institutions, tracking Dominic’s journey from rapper and performance poet, to theatre maker and novelist. It also features dogs, songs and crying. tickets bats.co.nz

Captain Corelli's Mandolin

Wellington Repertory, Gryphon Theatre, 7.30pm, until April 10, $20-$30

Based on the best-selling novel by Louis de Bernieres, adapted by Rona Munro, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin is set on the Greek island of Cephalonia in 1941. Captain Corelli, an enigmatic young Italian officer, is posted to the idyllic Greek island as part of the occupying forces. tickets wellingtonrepertory.org.nz

EXHIBITIONS

Periphery

Expressions Whirinaki, until April 11

Seung Yul Oh's interactive sculpture Periphery, brings his playfulness to the gallery. This large inflatable installation, on loan from the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, is an environment to be walked through and to be experienced … from the inside out.

Mīharo Wonder: 100 Years of the Alexander Turnbull Library - exhibition

National Library Gallery, Mon to Fri, 9am-5pm, Sat, 9am-1pm, free

Mīharo Wonder, curated by Fiona Oliver and Peter Ireland, brings to light some of the Alexander Turnbull Library’s rare treasures and curious artefacts. From well-known paintings to the most obscure of jottings, they reflect moments in time and give insights into place, culture and people’s lives.

Kākahi: Peter and Sara McIntyre

NZ Portrait Gallery, until May 16

This collection of works by the eminent painter and war artist Peter McIntyre (1910-1995) and his daughter, photographer Sara McIntyre provides an engaging portrait of the small central north island village of Kākahi through a unique pairing of their works.

Wild Domain: The Natural History of Jane Dodd Jewellery

The Dowse Art Museum, until June 27, free

This exhibition covers over 30 years of Dodd's contemporary jewellery practice and delves into her examination of humankind’s impact on the natural world.

Robert Rapson: Against the Tide

The Dowse Art Museum, until August 1, free

This exhibition centres Rapson as a celebrated and highly-regarded artist whose work sat outside the mainstream art world, and also introduces audiences to his wider practice beyond just the well-known boats.