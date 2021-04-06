Wild weaving works walk out the door in Golden Bay

Those wishing to browse the woven wonders of a Golden Bay art exhibition are more than welcome – provided the art works can stay on the gallery walls for long enough.

The Go Wild With Weaving exhibition opened at Takaka’s Art Vault over the weekend, with the public invited to come along and be inspired.

And they were. Within hours of Saturday’s opening, thousands of dollars' worth of art had been sold, delighting artists and exhibition organisers alike.

"The vibe from the room was that they could hardly put things up before they were being sold - I've already asked some artists to send more stuff," exhibition organiser Nicola Basham said.

Sixteen talented weavers will exhibit their work at the Commercial St premises until April 28.

International artists from America and Australia join New Zealand weavers from Gisborne to Queenstown as well as a strong top of the south influence, particularly from Golden Bay.

Materials used range from contemporary to traditional – be it copper, cabbage tree leaves, flax, willow, cane or embellished with feathers and beads.

Having seen the work displayed, Basham said the exhibition was “absolutely stunning and world class - the contemporary feel about weaving is very evident."

Supplied Art Vault gallery owner Grant Knowles and Go Wild On Weaving co-ordinator Nicola Basham

The exhibition stems from the Golden Bay-based Go Wild With Weaving operation run by Basham, which offered two-day weaving courses encouraging newcomers and experienced folk learn new weaving skills, meet new people and have fun.

Through her work, she has gotten to know a number of talented weavers who would otherwise not have the chance to have their work displayed.

Many return year-upon year while some have even graduated from student to exhibitor.

"There is such an array of talent in Golden Bay."

Basham’s love of weaving has led to a business of her own – Go Willow – which sees her making baskets on commission or even coffins,“a lovely, convivial community way of weaving together someone's final journey” she says.

Moved by the colour, shape and functional possibilities of the art form, Basham prefers to weave with natural pieces.

She is adamant her home of Collingwood has one of the best sources of beach driftwood of anywhere.

“[Weaving] involves my whole self, I’m weaving with my hands, I'm using my head to sort out any difficulties, my eyes are looking at shape and beauty and I love being in touch with natural things."