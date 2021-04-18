'First hug in a year': Kiwi doctor from Boston delighted to see her son star in Jersey Boys

Terrie Inder stood apprehensively at the side of the stage as her son Fergus started singing with his fellow cast in Jersey Boys.

But these weren’t the nerves of a mum worried about her son’s performance. It was more that this leading neonatologist had flown in from the US and was grappling with how free New Zealand is; even not wearing a mask felt wrong.

Supplied Fergus Inder, who plays the reckless gambler Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, with his Mum Terrie.

“I kept touching my face because I was missing something. People are giving me a hug – I haven’t hugged anyone much in a year,” she says.

Terrie’s visit home for her father’s delayed 80th birthday celebrations meant she was able to see the launch of Jersey Boys before the start of the Auckland and Wellington season in which Fergus plays the reckless gambler Tommy DeVito.

READ MORE:

* A rousing, roof-raising return for musical theatre

* Hayden Milanés - once a Jersey Boy, always a Jersey Boy

* Worldwide musical sensation Jersey Boys to hit NZ stages in 2021



It’s a far cry from days spent in full PPE uniform, providing life-saving medical care for very sick babies at one of America’s most renowned hospitals.

Terrie is chair of the department of paediatrics in Brigham & Women’s in Boston, the second-largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and has lived in the US for almost 15 years.

Although born in Christchurch, the States were also Fergus’s home for many years; he was raised in Boston and St Louis and is a graduate of Northwestern University in Chicago where he got a degree in Theatre.

Supplied Returning to New Zealand for her father’s 80th birthday celebrations meant US based Terri Inder was able to see her son Fergus in the launch of Jersey Boys.

However, it is the operating theatre his mum is most comfortable in.

“I sit as an executive leader of the hospital. We had to co-ordinate Incident Command and at one stage we had 140 ventilated patients,” she recalls, of Covid-19 at its peak in Massachusetts. “We had to deliver babies in ICU with mothers on ventilators.”

She was able to continue to work during her enforced MIQ isolation, taking part in video conference calls back to the hospital, while Fergus was rehearsing for the play based on the life of Frank Valli. He has recently finished a 10-week local production in Christchurch.

“There’s a moment in the show when we perform Cherie, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like a Man, back to back. You can feel people rising in their seats and the energy of the room is super electric.”

It is a role Terrie hasn’t seen Fergus perform. Usually the family try to have Christmas together, often that coincides with a show for Fergus. However, mother and son hadn’t seen each other in person since Terrie’s mothers funeral just prior to the emergence of Covid.

“I haven’t seen Fergus perform for two years. I saw him in Wicked and Jesus Christ Superstar,” the proud mum says.

“The reason he started doing musicals is because he broke his elbow playing American Football. And he couldn’t play any sport – so he tried out for You’re in Town – a dystopian comedy. He was 15 and got the lead male called Bobby. It accelerated quite quickly from there.”

With only a few days together, Terrie and Fergus attended her father Peter Foster’s birthday celebrations in Christchurch – his 80th celebrated on the day he turned 81, and a year after initially intended, another casualty of the pandemic. Fergus’ two sisters are in the US and were not able to attend.

“If Covid hadn’t happened I would be living in the States by now, I had planned to live in Chicago,” Fergus says. Instead, Auckland beckons.

Also home-bound are several other Kiwis in the award-winning Broadway show. New Yorker Hayden Milanés, who has travelled internationally playing Frankie Valli joins a cast of locals.

“This is one of the first big productions that those people can audition for. The talent that is in this cast would have been unheard of at any other time.”

Jersey Boys will show at The Civic in Auckland from April 17 to May 9.