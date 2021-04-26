Arts events in the Wellington region from April 26-29

The Glitterbugs will be performing at the Hutt Little Theatre on Monday at 11am.

MONDAY

Glitterbugs in Concert

Hutt Little Theatre, 2 Queen’s Drive, 11am, $15, family pass $50

Come and learn fun things with the Gltterbugs by dancing and singing along to all of their favourite songs. They are seriously sparkly and twinkly-toed and they would love to see you. bookings eventfinda

Circus Performance: Fool Steam Ahead

Amokura Gallery, Level 4, Te Papa, 10.30am-11.30am, free

Colossal Productions are back at Te Papa with a daredevil circus performance with incredible acrobatics and loads of belly laughs for children and adults alike.

Anzac Memorial Walk

Bolton St Cemetery, all day, free

Navigate through the Bolton St Cemetery where 17 white crosses mark the graves and headstones where servicemen who fought and died in World War I were remembered by their families. Find the link on the Home page of the Friends’ website, https://boltoncemetery.org.nz and download your own map.

TUESDAY

Puppet show: Rainbows and Fishes

Te Marae, Level 4, Te Papa, 10.30am-11.15am, free

Join us for a beautiful new puppet show by Little Dog Barking Theatre about change, colour, and creation with English, te reo Māori, and Sāmoan weaved throughout the story.

Up Down Girl

Circa Theatre, 20 April - 1 May, 6.30pm (Tuesday - Saturday) & 4pm (Sunday), $15-$25

Mattie is off to college in an hour – and she’s left it to Mum to pack her case. Mum won’t miss the blaring music, slamming doors and massive phone bills. But Mattie is no ordinary teenager, and will Mum cope without her? tickets circa.co.nz

supplied Cohen Holloway and Siobhan Marshall in The Tramp, one of eight tales of love, life and death in Encounters.

WEDNESDAY

Author talk: Anna Fifield

Unity Books, 12:30-1:15pm, free

Hear The Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield discuss her book The Great Successor with Kelly Dennett. It is an irreverent yet insightful quest to understand the life of Kim Jong Un, one of the world’s most secretive dictators.

Encounters

Embassy Theatre, 6.30pm, $16-$30

Wellington-shot anthology film ‘Encounters’ will premiere for one night only at The Embassy Theatre. Encounters interweaves eight tales of love, life and death. Eight emerging directors and a diverse cast and crew came together to tell this collection of delightful, disturbing, romantic and rebellious stories. bookings iticket

Going Dutch for Lunch with Douglas Mews' - Baroque organ music

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, 12:15pm, koha

Douglas Mews presents music for a small Baroque organ by 17th-century Dutch composer Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck and 20th-century Dutch composers Albert de Klerk, Cor Kee and Hendrik Andriessen. Douglas is one of New Zealand's most prominent organists and harpsichordists. Feel free to bring a bag lunch and celebrate NZ's first National Dutch Week!

THURSDAY

Francisca Griffin and the Bus Shelter Boys

St Peters Hall, Paekākāriki, 7.30pm, $15

Renowned for her work with pivotal Flying Nun group Look Blue Go Purple, Francisca Griffin makes a rare appearance in Paekākāriki with her new band. Featuring some of Dunedin’s best musicians, The Bus Shelter Boys bring Griffin’s beautifully impressionistic songs to life with magical on-stage synergy. bookings undertheradar.co.nz

Mr Lam Sam’s Musical Mayhem Show

Te Marae, Level 4, Te Papa, 10.30am-11.15am, free

Leap into 45 minutes of free interactive musical entertainment with songs, games, giveaways, storytelling, and plenty of laughs for the whole whānau! A true holiday favourite.

Author talk: Mīharo: Excavating Colin McCahon

National Library, 5:30-7pm, free, RSPV required

Join Dr Peter Simpson in discussing the creation and publishing of his critically acclaimed study of the life and work of Colin McCahon. Focussing on the role of libraries, archives and galleries in this process Simpson will touch on McCahon’s relationship with a number of the artists featured in the library’s current Mīharo: Wonder exhibition. To book your seat, email events.natlib@dia.govt.nz