'Extraordinary' community response to project turning city walls into art gallery

The Bill Hammond work All Along the Heaphy Highway adorns the Elma Turner Library in Nelson and is part of the ArtWalk project.

The community response to turning the city centre into a walk of art has been extraordinary, the artist behind the idea says.

Make/Shift Spaces general manager Anne Rush said people had been sending feedback they love walking around the city and seeing an unexpected artwork.

Rush recalls a message she received from a Nelson local recently who said he was taken aback by the beautiful artworks in the ArtWalk.

Nelsonians were appreciating the stories behind the artworks, with the QR code next to the artworks that link to background information about the art.

READ MORE:

* Turning Nelson's city centre into a walk of art

* Transformative light works captivate

* Whats on in the region



“It's our place and these are our stories,” Rush said.

Nelson City Centre ArtWalk is a collaborative project between Make/Shift Spaces and The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o Whakatu: displaying reproduced and enlarged artworks celebrating Nelson art from the Suter gallery’s permanent collection.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Leo Bensemann’s untitled work of a Golden Bay landscape is part of the ArtWalk project, a joint effort by Make/Shift Spaces and The Suter Art Gallery.

The fact all the works in ArtWalk have a direct connection or meaning to the Nelson/Tasman region was a key component of the project.

The artworks have been installed by Speedy Signs

The project started in April and has had two new paintings added recently and the last one, of the more than 20 works, is set to go up sometime this week.

Sarah Wilson from Make/Shift Spaces said the Bill Hammond artwork that went up last Monday is by far the biggest piece of art yet. It is around four metres high and six metres wide.

All Along the Heaphy Highway is displayed on the side of the Elma Turner library.

The Suter Art Gallery is using the painting for an education programme next term, which is already fully booked by schools in the region.

A Leo Bensemann painting inspired by the Golden Bay landscape went up on Friday, joining three others already on New Street.

The last artwork to go up will be on Haven Road next week – a Jane Evans piece called Saturday Afternoon.