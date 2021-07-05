Hawkes Bay regional prison, Dominion Post reporter win Arts Access awards

Hon Kelvin Davis, Minister of Corrections, visits Hawkes Bay Regional Prison to launch the Māori Pathways programme.

Two advisors at Hawkes Bay Regional Prison have been awarded the Arts Access Accolade at the Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards last night, in recognition of their work implementing the new Māori Pathways programme at the prison.

Lawrence Ereatara and Hone Fletcher, champions of prisoner rehabilitation and community reintegration through the use of tikanga and toi Māori, were two of the people honoured at the awards at the ceremony, celebrating diversity and the arts.

Dominion Post arts reporter Andre Chumko was presented the Arts Access Creative New Zealand Media Award 2021.

“Andre demonstrates leadership and excellence in reporting about accessibility and inclusion in the arts – in prisons, the professional arts sector and in the community arts sector,” said Richard Benge, executive director at Arts Access Aotearoa. “His work shines a light on the role of the arts in building a cohesive, engaged society.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Andre Chumko Stuff and Dominion Post reporter

The other recipients were:

· Lusi Faiva, Auckland, for her outstanding artistic achievements, and contributions to dance and the disabled community.

· Circa Theatre, Wellington, for its long-term commitment to becoming more accessible.

· Art-East, Christchurch for its rich mix of arts projects that empower its artists with alcohol or drug addiction issues, mental ill health, isolation and institutionalisation.

· Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and its Platform Programme, for its outstanding programme with Christchurch Men’s Prison through the Pathway Trust.

· Tipene Rangihuna (Pāpā T), Eastern Institute of Technology and Hawkes Bay Regional Prison for his leadership and commitment in passing on his knowledge and teaching te reo Māori to men in Hawkes Bay Regional Prison to create transformational change and strengthen te ao Māori.

· Kyle Ellison and Pirika Taepa, Hawkes Bay Regional Prison for incorporating tikanga and toi Māori into employment programmes and building a bridge between the prison and the community.