Arts listings for the Wellington region from July 12-15

Hannah Tasker-Poland takes to the BATS stage this week.

Brave the wintery conditions and head out to some of the many arts events this week - from author talks and exhibitions, to festival offerings.

MONDAY

KIDS: RNZB Dance Workshops

Te Marae, Level 4, Te Papa, 10.30am-11.20am, 12pm-12.50pm & 2pm-2.50pm, $5 booking fee

These dance workshops for school students offer a special insight into ballet, introducing some basics such as foot and arm positions in a relaxed, fun environment. Class led by dancer Leonora Voigtlander. Bookings: mynzballet.org.nz

Matariki: Lighting the Beacons Festival

Multiple venues, until July 24.

Lighting the Beacons includes music, arts and theatre as well as multiple community events for Kāpiti whānau to enjoy. Info and tickets: matariki.maorilandfilm.co.nz\

Festival of Christmas

Greytown until July 31

Experience the magic of a winter Christmas - over 31 days - at the Festival of Christmas in Greytown. The Festival has all the hallmarks of a cosy Northern Hemisphere winter escape. There are over 30 events and 40 workshops to choose from. Full details greytownvillage.com

TUESDAY

KIDS: Zappo the Magician

Te Marae, Level 4, Te Papa, 10.30am-11.15am, free

Step into the wondrous world of magic with Zappo. This circus-themed magic show is sure to delight tamariki of all ages.

Author talk: Anne Kayes on ‘In Our Own Backyard’

Unity Books, 12:30-1:15pm, free

Join author Anne Kayes as she discusses and reads from her new novel for young adults, In Our Own Back Yard.

Ray Ahipene Mercer

Mayfair Cafe, Main St, Upper Hutt, 7.30pm, koha

The Mainly Acoustic Music Club presents a singers night “ Grab a spot “ of 15 local performers. Orchestra Wellington Chairperson Ray Ahipene Mercer will be playing a guitar he probably made himself -see a true luthier in action.

WEDNESDAY

KIDS: Ciggy Butts in the Sand

Soundings Theatre, Level 2, Te Papa, Wed 7–8pm, Thu 2–3pm & 7-8pm, free

Science and art come together in this dance theatre show that responds to the global crisis of climate change through the eyes of a child. Suitable for all ages.

The Aroha String Quartet

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, 12.15pm, koha

The Aroha String Quartet performs with guest tutors from the 2021 ASQ International Music Academy, including Donald Armstrong - violin, Manshan Yang - violin, Brian Shillito - viola, Michael Cuncannon - viola, David Chickering - cello, Oleksandr Gunchenko - double bass, Tom McGrath - piano. Music by Strauss, Rossini, Dvorak and Stravinsky.

THURSDAY

The Most Naked

BATS Theatre, July15-24, 8pm, $25

Featuring Hannah Tasker-Poland, The Most Naked fearlessly sinks its teeth into cultural mores around nudity, strip tease and the flashing of skin. It is a live art experience that strips nakedness to the bone. Tickets: bats.co.nz

SUPPLIED Singer Jon Toogood is one of the performers in Come Together, Goodbyle Yellow Brick Road.

Come Together, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Opera House, 7pm, from $92

The Come Together supergroup of Kiwi artists and musicians will perform Goodbye Yellow Brick Road live in concert along with a bonus set of classic hits and deep cuts from Elton John’s golden 1970s period. Tickets: ticketmaster

KIDS: Surrealist Art. He Toi Pohewa Whānau Day: Expect the unexpected!

Wellington Foyer, Level 2, Te Papa, 10am-3pm, free

Bring the whānau for a surreal day of activities and performances. Be surprised, delighted, confused, and excited. This event does not include exhibition entry to Surrealist Art | He Toi Pohewa.

Author talk: Julie Zarifeh on ‘Grief on the Run’

Unity Books, 12:30-1:15pm, free

Hear clinical psychologist and author, Julie Zarifeh, in conversation with Dr. Shaystah Dean, discussing Julie's new book Grief on the Run and the five strategies she used to help her cope with devastating loss.

Book Launch: The Commercial Hotel – John Summers

Unity Books, 6-7:30pm, free

The Commercial Hotel is a sharp-eyed, poignant yet often hilarious tour of Aotearoa: a place in which Arcoroc mugs and dog-eared political biographies are as much a part of the scenery as the hills we tramp through ill-equipped.

Jo Moore/Supplied Voices of Dada in Te Papa’s Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen exhibition.

EXHIBITIONS

supplied/Stuff Forest Warrior by Bruce Luxford

Bruce Luxford

The Kiwi Art House, Cuba St, Tues to Sun, 11am-5.30pm

The exhibition by Wellington Surrealist Bruce Luxford encompassed his work since 2004.

Ngā Manu – Birds

Mahara Gallery, to July 17, Tues to Sat, 10am-4pm, free

This is our 10th annual children’s art-and-environment collaboration with local schools and Ngā Manu Nature Reserve. Mahara Gallery is full of colour and the liveliness of 90+ birds.

Where does it hurt?

Toi Pōneke Gallery, until July 21, 10am-8pm weekdays, 10am-4pm weekends

Waihōpai/Invercargill-born, Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington-based self-taught artist Maisie Chilton actively processes and heals psychological and physical tensions through her art practice.

Tiaho Mai

Creative Kāpiti Gallery, Mon-Fri, 9am-4.30pm

Part of the Matariki, Lighting the Beacons Festival, Tiaho Mai is an exhibition of authentic Māori art featuring renowned artists who “have acquired their mātauranga Māori knowledge and skills over many years”, says Project Curator Maakarita Paku.

Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Te Papa, Toi Art, Level 4, until October 31, $23.50

Enter the marvellous world of surrealism. See extraordinary artworks by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Marcel Duchamp, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray and more. Tickets tepapa.govt.nz

Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

The Dowse Art Museum, until Nov 7, free

From bronze and ceramics to duct tape and wool, this exhibition celebrates five decades of female sculptural practice in Aotearoa. More info: dowse.org.nz

Feathermania: Fashion to die for.

Te Papa, Level 3, until April 22, free

Feathermania features feather adorned mantles, fans, muffs, and matching collars and even jewellery from the national collection.