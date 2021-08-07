Critical curator Nigel Borell recognised for changing NZ's art scene with passion for toi Māori

Nigel Borell, a curator who brought more than 300 pieces of Māori art to Auckland Art Gallery, an institution he remained highly critical of, has been recognised for his landmark work.

Borell, of the iwi Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, and Te Whakatōhea, received the Arts Foundation’s inaugural He Momo – A Moment In Time Award on Friday night. The foundation said this would be an award given only occasionally, when someone was able to change the landscape of New Zealand art.

The selection panel for 2021’s arts laureates said Borell’s Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition, which opened in December, had succeeded in changing the nation’s perspectives of toi Māori.

Supplied Nigel Borell received the Arts Foundation’s inaugural He Momo – A Moment In Time Award.

“When we think about moments that have truly moved the needle on Aotearoa's arts landscape – Toi Tū Toi Ora was one of them. It has redefined the story we tell about the arts in this country,” the panel said.

Borell left the Auckland Art Gallery on a high. He was the gallery’s curator Māori, and pulled off the gallery's biggest ever single display. It included displays from more than 100 Māori artists. The gallery said 200,000 people visited the exhibition.

At the same time, however, Borell felt he’d hit a brick wall in advancing the recognition of te ao Māori at the gallery. He resigned and publicly cited the gallery’s “colonial mindset” and disagreements with its director as a reason why.

Auckland Art Gallery/Supplied Te Haerenga The Passage, part of Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art, Auckland Art Gallery.

“My decision to leave was an empowered one, it wasn’t done to me,” he told Stuff on Saturday.

“What we achieved were wins for Māori and the institution, but the institution didn’t see it that way – that happens at all institutions,” he said.

“I was at a point where I didn’t feel beholden to the institution, or to the powers that be to dictate my voice as a Māori person. I was quite happy to vote with my feet. And I was content having presented a really important show, which went on to do great things.”

Borell worked as head Māori art curator at the Auckland Art Gallery for five years.

Supplied Toi Tū Toi Ora opened in December.

Toi Tū Toi Ora was the gallery's first major Māori art exhibition since 2001. Its opening weekend saw 5660 people attend.For more than half of the people who visited the gallery to see Toi Tū Toi Ora, it was their first time at the Auckland Art Gallery.

Borell started at the gallery with plans for Toi Tū Toi Ora, after pitching it during his job interview.

“We were ambitious and tenacious about claiming space,” he said of the showcase.

“We’ve seen bravery all around, in terms of the public and people being embracing of the fact Māori art is New Zealand art and tells the story of these shores.”

His award came with a $25,000 cheque. He said he was humbled to receive the recognition.

The Arts Foundation effectively created the award for Borell, and it was unclear when He Momo would be awarded again.

The other arts laureates for 2021 included Niwa​ Nawalowalo​ and Shane Bosher, who worked theatre, visual artist Brett Graham, Rangi Kipa for work in ngā toi Maori, musician Maisey Rika, illustrator Vasanti Unka, photographer Harry Culy, and filmmaker Florian Habicht.