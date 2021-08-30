World of WearableArt 2021 show postponed due to Covid-19

In 2019 the World of WearableArt Awards Show (WOW) pumped $27.9 million into the region's economy.

World of WearableArt (WOW) has postponed its show for the second year in a row, due to disruption caused by Covid-19.

The internationally renowned, Wellington-based awards show normally attracts entrants from more than 40 countries around the world, and a large number of Kiwi designers too.

WOW chief executive David Tingey said the current Covid-19 outbreak meant the organisation had no alternative than to postpone the 2021 awards show, which was set for September 30 till October 17.

“It’s gutting to be postponing this year’s show, but we are still determined to make it happen if we can. We are working hard alongside WCC [Wellington City Council] and WellingtonNZ to explore potential new dates,” he said.

WORLD OF WEARABLEART Preparations for the 2021 show were already underway when Covid-19 alert level 4 was announced on August 17. (File photo)

Preparations were well underway for the 2021 show when the national Level 4 lockdown was announced on August 17.

The stage was under construction at the TSB Arena, rehearsals were being held, and models were fitted into garments.

“It is simply not possible to rehearse a show on the scale of WOW remotely and be ready to open on 30 September, regardless of potential changes in alert restrictions between now and the scheduled opening date,” Tingey said.

WOW founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff said; “We are still optimistic that we can make the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show happen. At times like this, celebrations of creativity and the human spirit are even more important than ever.”

WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen said all stops were being pulled out to reschedule Wellington’s “cornerstone event”.

“It attracts visitors from all over the country, adds vibrancy to the city and is one of the busiest times for the local hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Motueka designer Meg Latham's World of WearableArt entry Dress Up Dolls, which came second in the Transform Section in 2019.

A three-yearly report commissioned by WellingtonNZ and WOW found an estimated $27.9 million was pumped into the region's economy by the event in 2019, up almost $2 million from $26 million in 2016.

After the 2020 show was cancelled, a new exhibition called World of WearableArt – Up Close, Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata debuted at Te Papa, with more than 35 garments on display, including avant-garde pieces woven from 500 abandoned music festival tents, and a wearable Axminster carpet inspired by Frida Kahlo.

In May last year, it was revealed financial pressures had forced the organisation to slash two thirds of its Nelson-based staff, from 30 to just 10, and its museum had closed while its future was assessed.

All 2021 ticket holders are asked to wait until a postponement date is announced, at which time they will be contacted directly about a refund or transfer to the new dates.