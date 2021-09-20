Arts listings around the Wellington region for September 20-24

Beverly Rhodes Corrugated Iron and Hollyhocks. (2020) Oil on canvas 750x750mm. Now showing at Pātaka’s Toi Gallery.

One of the things you can do under alert level 2 is get out and visit our museums and galleries. Wear your mask, scan in, keep a 2-metre distance and follow each venue’s protocols.

Classical Music:

St Andrews on the Terrace, Sept 22, 12.15pm, koha

Guitar Students of the NZSM. Ticket reservations can be made on Eventfinda if entry is limited under alert levels.

St Andrews on the Terrace, Sept 23, 12.15pm, koha

Ensemble Celli of the NZSM. Ticket reservations can be made on Eventfinda if entry is limited under alert levels.

EXHIBITIONS

Beverly Rhodes: Ka Mua, Ka Muri

Pātaka’s Toi Gallery, Sept 17-Oct 24

Beverly Rhodes’s oil paintings reflect on memories of loss and trauma. Her father left the family when she was five years old and it was not until she was in her late 40s, while studying her family history for a sociology assignment, that she uncovered the secret of her Ngai Tahu whakapapa.

The Idea of North, Jenny Keate

Bowen Galleries, Ghuznee St, until October 3

Jenny Keate’s paintings are loosely based on the landscapes of the Far North. She sketches on road trips and then assembles these memories into paintings that are infused with feeling, yet non-specific in place and time.

Image Processors

Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery, Sept 14–Nov 7, Tues-Sun, 11am-5pm

Artists in the Medium – A Short History 1968–2020 surveys a history of moving-image works that focus on mass media. It features works by Aldo Tambellini, Richard Serra, Dara Birnbaum, Martha Rosler with Paper Tiger TV, Harun Farocki, Lisa Reihana, Megan Dunn, Ryan Trecartin and Lizzie Fitch, Wynne Greenwood and K8 Hardy, Josephine Meckseper, Mike Heynes, Arthur Jafa, and Matthew Griffin.

supplied/Stuff Min Kim's watercolours and oil paintings are now on show at Artspace Gallery in Petone.

Min Kim

Artspace Gallery, Petone, until October 3, Tues-Sun 10am-5pm

As well as Min Kim’s bright and vibrant paintings to wow and inspire you, the gallery has a collection of new art by other New Zealand artists in all genre.

Still Life / Wild Places

Katherine Mansfield House & Garden, 10am-4pm, $10

The latest exhibition and event series curated by The Metropolitan Club. A new generation of contemporary women artists has taken over the rooms until October 31.

Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Te Papa, Toi Art, Level 4, until Oct 31, $23.50

Enter the marvellous world of surrealism. See extraordinary artworks by Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Marcel Duchamp, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray and more. Tickets tepapa.govt.nz

Brett Graham: Tai Moana Tai Tangata

City Gallery, Te Whare Toi, until Oct 31, 10–5pm daily, free

Brett Graham is known for his large-scale sculptures exploring indigenous histories, politics, and philosophies. citygallery.org.nz

Judy Millar: Action Movie

City Gallery, until Oct 31, 10–5pm daily, free

Judy Millar is famously known for ‘painting backwards’, wiping paint off her canvases to create exaggerated brushstrokes. Action Movie showcases new paintings by Millar, including a mural-size series in hot reds and pinks, in conversation with direct ‘painted’ films by Len Lye and Stan Brakhage.

Tia Ranginui: Gonville Gothic

City Gallery, until Oct 31, 10–5pm daily, free

Gonville Gothic showcases the work of Whanganui photographer Tia Ranginui (Ngāti Hine Oneone). It includes her new series Tua o Tāwauwau/Away with the Fairies (2020–1), which addresses patupaiarehe–the fairy folk of Māori myth. citygallery.org.nz

Mark Tantrum/Stuff Sandy Adsett. Toi Koru at Pātaka in Porirua.

Sandy Adsett: Toi Koru

Pātaka Art + Museum, until Nov 7, free

Sandy Adsett’s first major retrospective exhibition, Toi Koru, traces Adsett’s painting practice from the late 1960s to today and features 60 paintings created over six decades.

Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

The Dowse Art Museum, (open Tues-Sunday under alert level 2) until Nov 7, free

From bronze and ceramics to duct tape and wool, this exhibition celebrates five decades of female sculptural practice in Aotearoa. More info: dowse.org.nz

Shane Cotton: Te Puāwai

The Dowse Art Museum, until Nov 14, free

A major exhibition of new work by leading contemporary artist Shane Cotton (Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Hine, Te Uri Taniwha) – the first public show in the place he was raised, Te Awakairangi Hutt Valley.

Feathermania: Fashion to die for.

Te Papa, Level 3, until April 22, free

Feathermania features feather adorned mantles, fans, muffs, and matching collars and even jewellery from the national collection.