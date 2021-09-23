'Mothballed' arts industry calls for more support as Delta decimates

The World of WearableArt had to cancel its shows for the second year in a row

The Government recognises Delta is different. So why hasn’t the Delta difference been recognised in the support of the performing arts and events during this outbreak?

Despite the move to level 2 outside of Auckland, the live events sector largely remains mothballed nationwide. In a case of déjà vu, artists and crew are once again staring down months more of lost work.

But this time, there has been no targeted relief.

Compared with many other businesses that can resume some form of operation in level 2 or 3, gathering limits have a disproportionate impact on the events sector’s ability to operate once the levels slide down.

The latest increase on indoor gatherings from 50 to 100 at level 2 will help some smaller shows, but for many live events it is not financially viable to open till level 1.

Arts and event people know the importance of keeping audiences comfortable and safe – there aren’t calls from the performing arts to move more quickly down the alert level scale.

However, I’m not being dramatic when I say that without an intervention, Aotearoa’s performing arts and live events sector could rapidly end up on life support.

The shock of the unexpected-expected sudden lurch into Delta lockdown in August quickly gave way to the grim task of ‘unproducing’ work.

Auckland Theatre Company pushed pause on the world premiere of Things That Matter by Gary Henderson, which had been due to preview the day lockdown was announced. Whangārei Fringe Festival has postponed their October festival, Hastings Fringe and Nelson and Tauranga Arts festivals are cancelled, while in Te-Whanganui-a-Tara, the World of WearableArt show was cancelled for a second year in a row.

There are countless cancellation stories across the country, big and small.

So far, there has been no indication there will be any targeted support to help the arts and event sector get through Delta.

The performing arts are a vital part of Aotearoa’s wider creative ecology and industry, which the Government acknowledges contributes “nearly $11 billion a year to GDP, employs 90,000 people and supports the wellbeing of communities.”

Live events help hospitality, a sector also challenged by Delta restrictions. Funding arts and events should be an essential aspect of our Covid response, creating and supporting jobs, community and wellbeing.

A healthy majority of New Zealanders (60%) support public funding for the arts according to Colmar Brunton research commissioned by Creative New Zealand, which also found the arts “are helping us get through Covid-19”.

Last year, 20 days after Aotearoa entered its first lockdown, Creative New Zealand (CNZ) announced an emergency response package. In the next two and a bit months, CNZ invested $29 million of emergency funding – which stopped arts organisations and practitioners going under.

The difference now is that CNZ has told the sector it doesn’t have any more money to spare. CNZ has already spent the Government’s May 2020 injection of $25 million.

That was the biggest Government investment in CNZ for two decades, but it still was enough to last only a year.

Manatū Toanga Ministry of Culture and Heritage is overseeing its own funding programmes. But none address the current Delta crisis. Aotearoa’s arts organisations have signed an open letter addressed to Manatū Toanga calling for “swift and responsive action”.

Currently there are two non-targeted avenues people in the performing arts industry can turn to: the wage subsidy and the Covid-19 resurgence support payment. While both are undoubtedly a lifeline, they come with limitations. Especially so when it comes to accessing support under level 2 alone.

Resumption of CNZ’s emergency relief grant would be a considerable aid over this period – an immediate $30 million Government contribution to match CNZ’s 2020 response would be small change compared with the billions the Government has at its disposal.

The government in the Australian state of Victoria has its own live performance support programme worth adopting here. The United Kingdom has offered a £750 million government-backed Covid-19 insurance scheme for live events. Stuff’s Andre Chumko reports that a similar pandemic insurance scheme was put to NZ officials months ago, but progress has stalled.

The time to have implemented this would have been months ago as we began to see the spread and effect of delta around the world. But when we eliminate Delta (and I’m remaining optimistic here), such a scheme would certainly help provide confidence for producers looking to put on large-scale events for the rest of the year. And wouldn’t it be great if it was extended to small-scale events too – perhaps linked with participating venues?

While the need to focus on the health response is understandable, the impression is that there has been nobody in Government looking out for the arts and events sector during the Delta outbreak. Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni says she is keeping a “watchful eye” on the situation.

The arts and events sector needs more than a watchful eye – it needs immediate targeted support, and immediately.

Dr James Wenley is a lecturer in theatre at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.