Te Hīkoi Toi: Art pushing back at the machine

Artists are often outliers, on the fringe of mainstream capitalism. The shows I was immersed in this week gave me a sense of how artists’ perspective on this economic machine, and its problematic impact on our history, is especially valuable to assess our place and autonomy in society.

I felt especially lucky to dive deeper into the stories of Jasmine Togo-Brisby at her show In the rooms of our bodies at Page Gallery in Victoria St. The work continues her inquiry into the ways marginalised histories are embedded within material culture. She creates from the story of her own family history, when her ancestors were taken from Vanuatu and sold as slaves in Australia.

Her great-great-grandmother was a slave for the Wunderlich​ family that produced pressed-tin ceiling panels acquired by the likes of our very own Wellington Town Hall. She uses replicas of these presses as the base of her paintings, depicting silhouettes of her mother, her daughter and herself with both the ship the Don Juan, that transported her ancestors to slavery, and a crow signifying this stealing and enslaving of Pacific people, known as blackbirding.

Michael Mahne Lamb/Supplied Turumeke Harrington's light sculpture, (He newanewa, he kuratea, ko momia) Bundle of nerves, 2021.

The ongoing colonial shaping and erasing of their family history speaks to the intergenerational trauma that exists because of the decisions made by governments past. The strength of the poses of the women, also shows they will not be broken. The process of painting strong female forms over the tin presses feels part of the healing.

In an essay for the Pantograph Punch, Togo-Brisby reminds us of all of the unseen ways this healing happens: “My mum turned to me and said, ‘They’re talking to us.’ We went back to silence, our bodies paralysed, and our eyes fixated on listening to a language that is not of this world.”

These paintings feel like that. The constrained uniform nature of the tin presses house the stories that families couldn’t share about their homeland. In particular, a lei made of tin flowers and shells feels like the adornment of a mourning woman, and also some sort of peace offering to the future.

Upstairs at Page is the group show Hand-Held where Turumeke Harrington's​bright rope and steel constructions continue this narrative. Her small wall lights are titled ‘He Newanewa, He Kuratea, Kua Momia / Bundle of nerves’; soft, pink, sucked. The use of metal and rope here juxtapose hard material with the soft feelings they represent – the blocks we may have facing the machine that is this capitalist life, and the nets that might catch us when we fall.

Hannah Valentine​ unpacks the impacts of industrialisation and consumerism on the body in her sculptures, meeting Harrington’s ropes with her own attached to bronze bars and grips used in gymnastics. Ben Pearce’s corten steel sculptures are like awkward human forms. Again, the use of metal combines rigidity and strength with a vulnerability evident in the asymmetrical stance of the figures.

Image Processors at Adam Art Gallery surveys a history of artists’ moving-image works which have mass media as their target. With an impressive international contribution and some of our own work, this show is best given time. Each screen offers a challenge, a flash in time and, from many, some comedy.

Many artists appropriate or copy mass media to show the negative impact or false construction of what we are fed. When you first walk in there’s the epically long ‘Unchained Malady’ by Matthew Griffin showing the end of the Trump presidency in the US and the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia. It’s intense, and a good one to revisit as you leave.

supplied/Stuff Lisa Reihana's Wog Features (1990) in Image Processors at Te PātakaToi Adam Art Gallery at Victoria University.

Downstairs Lisa Reihana’s​ ‘Wog Features’ brings up the way black face and golliwogs were normalised until only a generation or two ago. Arthur Jafa’s​ ‘Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death’, a compilation of mainstream media images, phone-filmed events and personal moments, is sobering, challenging how society feeds off Black culture yet continues to fail Black people. Downstairs, Aldo Tambellini’s​ ‘Black TV’ continues this conversation.

Megan Dunn’s​ dreamlike supermodel video in the gallery lift speaks to the bombardment of body-shaming subliminal messaging we receive through the media. Dara Birnbaum’s​ formative feminist statement on Wonder Woman involves questioning her ability to stand alongside male super heroes when dressed in underwear. Replaying Wonder Woman’s action, she spins continuously to try to change into costume, to make things happen, often taking 10 attempts, which ends in combustion.

supplied/Stuff Arthur Jafa's Love is the Message, The Message is Death, 2016, in Image Processors at Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery at Victoria University.

Mike Heynes​ shows wonky mocks of big name film company logos, while Richard Serra’s​ lesser known film ‘Television Delivers People’, lent by MoMA in New York, tells us we are consumed.

After such a rich dive into filmic anarchism I stepped out into the fresh spring breeze and felt determined to keep my wits about me and stay sharp. No nerves were frayed this week, instead I felt educated and optimistic from this week’s hīkoi with the keen observers and change makers of the arts.