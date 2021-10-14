The secret life of the Aotearoa play and its international reach

From August 2019 and into pre-Covid 2020, a tour of Conversations avec mon Pénis​took French-Canada’s Quebec and northern Ontario - producers Bistouri Theatre​ tell us - “by storm”. Images of a female actor in a grotesque penis costume in different public spaces on social media probably also helped, but this tour followed several years of popular productions, and it returns to Québécois cities and towns from November.

Conversations with My Penis, as it was known before translation, premiered at BATS Theatre in Wellington in 2014. It is the work of local filmmaker and playwright Dean Hewison​. I never saw it, but reliable critics confirm it as a work of comedic quality rather than puerile guy gags. Its success stands (ahem) for me as a reminder of the secret life of the Aotearoa play. For while a swathe of competitors in sports internationally get local media attention, in the theatre you can’t even dress up as a complete tool, and be a hit in Canada, to get it.

The beauty of a great play is that it’s like a seed. It can travel huge distances, compactly packed with complex DNA, able to sprout into new life in fertile soils wherever it lands. Its life can be small or short but varied and numerous, with a feeling of ownership for the many, touched in some theatre far from where it was penned.

In Aotearoa it’s part of our colonial makeup that we expect local productions of quality British, American and sometimes Australian plays affirming a Western cultural set of shared values, for Pākehā at least. American Taylor Mac’s excellent HIR, directed by Katherine McRae at Circa is a current example. I saw a great Auckland Silo Theatre production of the show a few years back.

I suspect though that few here give a thought for the potential of our own plays overseas - and here I make a distinction with successful internationally touring companies such as Trick of the Light and Indian Ink. I’m talking play scripts interpreted overseas.

This is core work for Aotearoa playwrights’ agency Playmarket, which in the year before Covid (to June 30, 2019) issued 262 licences for plays, with 24 of those international. The French-Canadian success of Conversations came after the translator visited Playmarket in Wellington and was sent the script.

The Internet provides easier access to plays, but these seeds still need their peculiar small carriers. Even Covid can’t stop the spread: Gordon Dryland‘s 1976 play Gândește-Te La Africa (Think of Africa)​, translated by Raluca Păun​, for a theatre in Romania was produced this year. It appeared in Paris in 1984 after premiering in Auckland.

Even Aotearoa’s big international playwright successes go largely unnoticed here. Gary Henderson’s​ two-hander Skin Tight (or ‘Te Tenir Contre Moi’ in French) has had a remarkable 49 overseas productions in the 23 years since its New Zealand premiere production toured to the Edinburgh Fringe. The latest opens in London at The Hope Theatre next Tuesday. And if you were in London earlier in the month you could have caught another play rarely out of community production – Wellington playwright Jean Betts’ Ophelia Thinks Harder, reviewed as “the most grown up, clever – and very thoughtful – play I’ve seen in a long time”.

Then there’s the behemoth. Anthony McCarten​ and Stephen Sinclair’s​ 1987 play Ladies Night has been huge internationally for decades, and continues to be. It has been translated into 16 languages and is particularly popular in translation in enormous theatres in the likes of France, Germany, Austria, Russia, Poland and the Ukraine.

For Sinclair it’s been a steady income, and the Oscar multi-nominated screenwriter McCarten still writes plays: The Pope produced in England and Cyprus in 2019. His bio-musical with Neil Diamond A Beautiful Noise premieres in the US in 2022.

All this, big and small should be celebrated. It’s time we better understood and championed our artists’ international reach.