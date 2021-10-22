Arts listings in the Wellington region - Oct 22-24

It’s Labour Weekend and even in alert level 2 there are plenty of things to see and do.

TAHI FESTIVAL

Ted Talks Crimes

BATS Theatre, Fri, Oct 22, 6pm, $18

Created by Dastardly Productions: This is Ted. Ted is a criminal. Ted has a story to tell and he needs you to pay attention – or else. So listen as Ted. Talks. Crimes. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Orlando

BATS Theatre, Fri, Oct 22, 8pm, $18

Orlando is a work in development. It's about parenting and progress, life, death and family. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Whānau

BATS Theatre, Sat, Oct 23, 9.30 pm, $18

Four actors, 10 monologues, 60 minutes. Whānau is a dynamic and poignant performance on what it means to be a family; featuring extracts from 12 brilliant New Zealand solo shows. Tickets: bats.co.nz

FRIDAY

Zoom Event: Conversations About Contemporary Art

Online Event, 12pm, free

In our final session of Conversations about Contemporary Art for 2021, Public Programmes Manager, Megan Dunn, will provide a brief but entertaining history of City Gallery Wellington in 10 shows. citygallery.org.nz/conversation

HIR

Circa Theatre, until Nov 7, various times, $25-$52

In this sly, subversive comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it. Playwright Taylor Mac has been named “one of the most exciting theatre artists of our time” (Time Out NY). Tickets: circa.co.nz

LIve Through This

Circa Theatre, until Nov 13, various times, $25-$52

Two tragicomedies by Jonny Potts and Jean Sergent weave a journey of love and loss in Wellington. Live Through This reflects what it has meant to live in this city through times of immense cultural and personal upheaval. Tickets: circa.co.nz

supplied Enjoy a spooky ride on the cable car in the lead up to Halloween.

Halloween at the Wellington Cable Car

Lambton Quay Terminal, every day until Oct 31, 7.30-8pm, $2.50-$5

Enjoy a spooky ride on the cable car as the terminal and cable cars have been decked out in Halloween decorations. There may even be a few things to spot on the way up to Kelburn terminal, so keep your eyes peeled, if you dare to ride.

The Secret Keeper

Exhibitions Gallery, Brandon St, until Nov 20

This exhibition by Catherine Daniels, with photography by Esther Bunning, is Daniels’ story of childhood trauma and sexual abuse. Over the last five years she has created 49 sculptures to portray emotions she couldn’t verbalise.

Ceramicus 2021

NZ Academy of Fine Arts, Queens Wharf, until Nov 6, 10am-5pm, free

The Wellington Potters’ Association celebrates its 63rd annual exhibition, Ceramicus 2021; a showcase of pottery works capturing the diverse range of work done by members.

SUPPLIED The Wellington Potters’ Association celebrates its 63rd annual exhibition, Ceramicus 2021.

SATURDAY

Featherston Booktown, mini-festival

Anzac Hall complex, 62 Bell St, Featherston; from 11am

At this mini Booktown Festival there are several offerings including: Rick Gekoski, A Life in Books - A conversation with Gekoski and Noelle McCarthy travelling through his life and times, the people he’s met, the dragons he’s slain, and the books he’s discovered, read and written. Tickets: eventfinda

Roger Mortimer, Pito-One: At the end of the Beach

Bartley & Company Art, Garrett St, free

This new solo exhibition comprises four large tapestries and three paintings. Having established a distinctive niche with his juxtaposition of medieval imagery on marine charts from around Aotearoa, the addition of the ancient medium of tapestry seems a natural expansion.

SUNDAY

Film Screening: Spellbound (PG)

Soundings Theatre, Te Papa, 2pm, free.

Directed by master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, Spellbound is a twisting tale of romance, murder, and psychoanalysis starring Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck. The film is notable for its nightmarish dream sequence designed by renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dalí.

Panel Talk: The Future of Monuments

Online Event, 2pm, free

Today, many want to pull down memorials as expressions of bad politics, especially those memorials that legitimise evil and injustice. In this lively and discursive session panellists discuss possible futures for public monuments and memorials. citygallery.org.nz/monuments

Remembering and Forgetting Difficult Histories

Online Event, 6pm, free

The ‘difficult histories’ of the New Zealand Wars are remembered by Māori through many forms – including art and sculpture, while ignored, or at best, mythologised by many Pākehā. In this talk Professor Joanna Kidman and historian Dr Vincent O’Malley examine the role of memory and forgetting in the context of these defining 19th-century New Zealand conflicts. citygallery.org.nz/remembering

Monochrome Film Group fifth biennial exhibition.

Hutt Art Centre Odlin Gallery. Myrtle St,10am-4pm, free

An exhibition of 53 black and white photographs captured on film and printed in the darkroom to archival standards by traditional methods.