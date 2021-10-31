The Transcenders: Art homage to female indie musicians

Greta Anderson’s new show at Flying Nun Records in Wellington – and online – is inspired by the lesser-known female musicians in Aotearoa’s indie music scene, discovers Nadine Rubin Nathan.

Long before Millennials monopolised multiple careers, Greta Anderson was a drummer/artist. She’s now brought her two worlds together in The Transcenders, one of the shows that make up Aotearoa’s newest art event, TENT.

Presented by the team who deliver the Aotearoa Art Fair, TENT is a long weekend of cross-pollinated pop-up exhibitions taking place all around the country. The idea is for galleries in one city to show at venues in another. Those who can’t travel can view the work online.

For Anderson’s show, four large-scale (800mm x 1000mm) images, inspired by female musicians in the small independent music scene she grew up in, will be installed as framed photographs in the new Flying Nun premises in Newtown, Wellington, by her Ponsonby gallery, Two Rooms.

Flying Nun Records is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and was fortunate to be able to hold two large concerts before Delta took hold. At the Auckland and Wellington shows, Anderson was on drums with Superette, the band she formed in the 90s with lead singer/guitarist Dave Mulcahy and Flying Nun’s Ben Howe on bass guitar. Backstage, she connected with one of her music heroines, The Bats lead guitarist Kaye Woodward.

In The Transcenders a work titled After Kaye Woodward sees a glimmering rainbow crystal photographed against a velvety black background. Glittering as if on stage under the spotlight, it seems to speak to the role a female predecessor like Woodward plays for Anderson (The Bats have been playing for more than 38 years).

This isn’t where the concept for The Transcenders began, however. It was first inspired a few years earlier by another indie icon – keyboardist Jane Walker.

“I met Jane in the last part of her life through keyboard player Sonya Waters,” says Anderson. “I loved all the onstage photographs of her playing with Toy Love and her retro style that I’d seen online.”

Anderson’s high-contrast images feature central objects – such as the crystal for Woodward, a red matinee jacket for Walker or a bunch of lemons for Waters – that appear to be shot against a solid black background; others, such as the white dog for Jane Dodd or a waterfall for Rachael King, appear to be shot at night.

The darkness creates a tension, making it difficult to look away; and perhaps also nods to the fact that it is in dark spaces that musicians typically perform.

Anderson has long used objects or places as symbols in her work, but she calls this new body of work “photography of association”. The images are described as a stream of consciousness, fragments of songs, and fleeting impressions of things she associates with the female band members who inspire her.

One work is titled After Hariet Ellis for the young bass guitar player in Sulphur that Anderson says is her newest “musician crush”. It could also be a subtle way of signalling that these musicians, having transcended gender stereotypes in the music industry, deserve the spotlight.

“My art isn’t really about ‘isms’. But what I have noticed is that there are a decent amount of lead female singers out there, but the actual band members are more likely to be the boys,” says Anderson.

“Contemporary society talks of equality in the workplace. I mention the music industry here. For instance, there is this thing called Dad bands. Have you heard of Mum bands? All I am doing is saying I noticed you Sonya, Kaye, Jane etc and thought (or think) you're cool.”

After Kaye Woodward (pictured above)

“Kaye Woodward is from The Bats, also Minisnap, who I love. She is a quietly cool person. I had never meet her until she stayed at my house once with The Bats. She is still playing, which is saying something. I chose the rainbow quartz because of the amazing conversation we had about Type 1 fun. She really lifted my game that night on stage.”

Kaye Woodward is lead guitarist for The Bats. Their enduring classic North By North, released in 1987, is still played at their gigs.

Greta Anderson/Supplied After Jane Dodd by Greta Anderson.

After Jane Dodd

“I don’t exactly remember which gig I saw Jane Dodd at. Was it The Verlaines or the Able Tasmans? I remember that she stood out, looking pretty cool, tall and androgynous and had a half smile as her fingers were whipping round her bass strings. Later, I spotted a beautiful little silver pendant a friend had bought for a daughter. It was a wee dog. She chose the dog as her image as I suspected she would.”

Jane Dodd is well known for her role as a bass player in early Dunedin-based Flying Nun Records groups The Chills and The Verlaines and was a long-standing member of Auckland group the Able Tasmans.

Greta Anderson/Supplied After Deb Frame (left) and After Sonya Waters, both by Greta Anderson.

After Deb Frame

“Deb is such a good player, she made my drumming easy. And she is a great friend, who is hilarious and likes to have fun, but is also sensitive to humanity. She lent my child a Fender Mustang ¾, represented in the image of the yellow guitar case. Beautiful Deb.”

Deb Frame played bass guitar with Anderson in the Blue Marbles in the early 90s.

After Sonya Waters

“Sonya Waters was really one of my first musical crushes when I started going to live music events in Auckland in the 80s. We would get our hair teased up and go to inner suburban church halls where the Instigators would play. Sonya would sing Hope She’s Alright and bop on the stage as skinheads started fights and broken glass was strewn all over the floor.”

Sonya Waters’ musical career spans from the 80s punk of the Instigators through to Morricone-esque White Swan Black Swan. She recently released a set of ambient recordings with Cudighi Records based in Los Angeles.

supplied/Stuff After Kirsten Smith (left) and after Hariet Ellis by Greta Anderson.

After Kirstin Smith

“Kirstin Smith and I have lived in Grey Lynn flats, NYC, Europe and now are mothers in Auckland. We have always worked together in one way or another. She spent an interesting time in the Taniwha soap factory working on her sampler noises. She played bass in The Sheets and is still playing in someone’s Grey Lynn garage today.”

Kirstin Smith played bass guitar in The Sheets.

After Hariet Ellis

“I met Hariet because she booked our hotels and got me some fancy wine for the Flying Nun shows. I had no idea she was anything other than a producer helping Ben Howe organise the 40th anniversary celebrations. I had offered to Ben that, when I was not playing, I would take some documentary photographs of the show. I saw Hariet playing bass in Sulphur with her very dexterous fingers. She was my newest musical crush.”

Hariet Elis is the bass guitarist in Sulphur.

Greta Anderson is currently the drummer for The Goldilocks Zone. Her photography is represented by Two Rooms. TENT runs from November 4-7, tent.art