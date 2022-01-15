Te Hikoi Toi: I hear an ancestress

Lisa Reihana’s in Pursuit of Venus [infected]​is a mammoth, enchanting, debilitating ode to the decolonisation of our time. Visually, it’s vast – spanning 26 metres, this immersive cinematic experience defies the senses. It’s a masterpiece, a wash of colonial colourings and otherings, moving gently across wide walls at a seemingly crawling pace.

“E mau ana … E mau ana …”

From te reo Māori, this would be loosely translated as “hold on”. I hear it sung as I enter the vast space within the Te Papa Toi section and I pause. Eyes closed, I hear an ancestress of the Pacific in karakia, calling us to hold on. To what, I don’t know. For me, this is where the similarities in our reo end.

Te Papa has generously spaced several relatively comfortable seats and cushions around the room – which you’ll need, the screen rotates its tale across the wall for a full, enchanting 32-minute period. I watched the rotation for approximately two hours, fixated on the minutiae of each all too familiar scene. I think I wept during the entirety of the first cycle – feeling the ancestors within my whakapapa mourn for the vision of our colonisation being depicted so gently.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Spanning 26 metres, this immersive cinematic experience defies the senses.

in Pursuit of Venus [infected] was created as response to Les Sauvages de la Mer Pacifique (The native peoples of the Pacific Ocean, 1804), a French wallpaper design popular among the bourgeois of the early 1800s. The wallpaper itself is an apt reflection of the compulsive othering that occurs throughout our colonial history – there’s no simpler machination for reinforcing stereotypes and dismissing the sophistication of the indigenous peoples of each land, than to plaster them on a wall and make their lives a colourful backdrop to wealth and privilege.

As with all things imagined of our great Pacific Islands, there is deep, permeating warmth to the images. This warmth isn’t simply due to the sunny weather, pastel colours and cartoon-like trees in the background – it’s the behaviour of the subjects that feels so … homely. Every interaction, every moment presented, every facial expression is so familiar that I can’t understand why I haven’t seen this before – why this isn’t the version of history we’ve been shown all along.

This is particularly interesting to observe, as a descendant of the colonial interactions occurring. I sat and watched each familiar interaction, mapping the ceremonies we still employ playing out amongst the greens and blues of the alien-like backdrop. It invoked frightening emotions in me, to watch the subjects depicted and see the clues in their body language, the sophistication in their stance and the challenge of their positioning.

Anna Briggs/Supplied Visual artist Lisa Reihana.

In one scene, there are three young wāhine dancing and playing, happily and innocently, to a drum beat. They’re placed on the bank of a river, hips twisting here and there, arms flailing and faces smiling, coy and unaware of the effect they’re having on the hungry sailors. This version of the classic dusky maiden trope, with the appropriate level of innocence to their faces; reminds us all that these young women are not girls for grabbing, they’re the children of a village, and these movements are their nature. In the background of this scene, an older wahine sits beside a finely built whare, oiling her skin. I’m enchanted by the peace surrounding her, and find myself reflected by her grace - a mother, an aunty and a woman who no longer dances without knowledge of her movements.

I was also enthralled by one scene that seems to depict a marriage ceremony. It’s the deliberate movements, the positioning of the bodies and the respect in between gazes that catches me here. I see the nature of our people in their indigenous ceremonies of love, creating safety in their practices and the sharing of whakapapa.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Interspersed throughout are scenes that depict the interactions between the early colonisers and the indigenous peoples.

Interspersed throughout these moments of early colonial interruptions are scenes that depict the interactions between the early colonisers and the indigenous peoples. I’m unsettled during almost every single one, knowing the consequences of the kindness being shown to the sailors and the artists. In one scene, a group of young men and sailors are laughing and playing merrily, experimenting with the non-verbal communications required of their new relationship. Suddenly, the fun is interrupted when one of the interactions goes awry and a misunderstanding occurs. This results in violence between the two groups and a tense stand-off.

It’s also played out in a scene where one of the indigenous peoples is accused of stealing something, and the violent outbursts of the coloniser are frightening to behold. The introduction of a gun and its horrifying shots are a stark reminder of the violence inflicted on these peaceful, sophisticated, graceful people.

As I left the space, I heard the voice of a wahine again – but this time, it was a wahine Māori calling “eee hineeee” across the sea. I wanted to stand and send her a message across the ages - a message that says: “We survived. We held on.”