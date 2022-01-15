Environmental artist Mandy Barker's hauntingly beautiful undersea creatures are actually plastic pollution

Award-winning British photographer Mandy Barker, whose work with marine plastic debris has been simultaneously on show in 16 different countries, including Aotearoa.

“If you take photographs, make the photographs useful,” the photographer and environmentalist Ansel Adams once said.

In a similar way to how Adams’ iconic photographs promoted conservation, the work photographer Mandy Barker has been creating over the past decade surpasses pure aesthetic appreciation.

What initially appear as hauntingly beautiful undersea creatures become shocking as the viewer realises they’re essentially looking at plastic pollution from over 25 different countries that has travelled more than 5,000 kilometres to reach the natural reef and coral shelf of Henderson Island, an isolated uninhabited UNESCO world heritage site.

In June 2019 Barker joined scientists on the Henderson Island Plastic Pollution Expedition. Shelf-Life, the resulting exhibition, represents gobsmacking amounts of plastic objects recovered from Henderson that have at some point existed on a shelf, either within a factory, supermarket, shop, or in the home.

Nadine Rubin Nathan: How do you define environmental art?

Mandy Barker: Environmental art should represent social and political issues relating to the natural world and global environments. This can be wide-ranging, through images and also sound, sculpture, dance, or the use of sustainable materials, to name but a few.

NRN: Who or what inspires you artistically?

MB: Inspiration for me comes from different sources, it could be something someone has said, something I have read, or the way plastic presents itself on the shoreline. I am inspired by the work of painters, sculptors, surrealism, and some of the early photographers.

Luke Hosty In June 2019 Barker joined scientists on the Henderson Island Plastic Pollution Expedition.

NRN: How did you create the works in Shelf-Life?

MB: The issue itself determined my approach and way of working and after experimenting in different ways, the style that seemed to engage viewers the most was to remove the plastic objects from their context on the shoreline and isolate them on a black background to give maximum impact. I want to pull the viewer in to read the information and find out what's going on.

NRN: How does your work push the boundaries of what art can be?

MB: It is essential to the integrity of my work that I don't distort information for the sake of making an interesting image and that I return the trust shown to me by the scientists that let me represent their research.

Science is factual with no room for aesthetics or emotion, so in that sense the work of an artist and a scientist are opposed in approach, but in some way, we are seeking to achieve the same outcome.

The nature of my work goes beyond the image to educate and inform people about what is going on from places they could never get to. I would describe myself as a passive activist.

NRN: Is your work collected by private collectors?

MB: The aim for my work has always been to deliver a message. I am not incentivised by the money side of things, but private sales do help my ongoing work, supporting the next project or expedition.

NRN: What have you personally learned about plastic waste that has worried you most?

MB: The things that I didn’t know about microplastics continue to alarm me as new research keeps coming to light. Polymer scientists say that all plastic ever produced, unless it's been burned, is still on the planet somewhere, either in its original form or as nano or micro plastics. It's a horrific thought.

NRN: Can art help save the planet?

MB: Art alone cannot change the world, but if art has the power to encourage people to act, to move them emotionally, or at the very least make them take notice, then this must surely be a vital element to stimulate debate, and ultimately change. If I didn’t believe my work did any of these things I wouldn’t be motivated to continue.

SHELF-LIFE is being exhibited at the Auckland Museum until 20 February 2022.