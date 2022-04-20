Wellington’s St James Theatre reopening delayed until late June

Wellington’s St James Theatre will reopen after three years of strengthening and refurbishment by the end of June, with Covid-19 absences delaying the opening again.

The project was originally due to be finished by December 2021, but that was pushed to earlier this year after the pandemic caused delays to shipments of building materials. The contractors had then been aiming for a May 10 finishing date but on Wednesday the Wellington City Council said the construction will end in June.

“High levels of staff absences due to Covid -19 (over 80 percent) have required the rescheduling of works,” said council media manager Richard MacLean in a statement

The internal fit-out of the Courtenay Place theatre will now begin in May. This includes installing new rigging systems, audio-visual equipment and building services such as the air-conditioning and heating.

The heritage features of the building which were removed and stored during the construction process also need to be reinstated.

The timing for the opening events will be confirmed towards the end of next month.

The theatre is the home of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, which has been temporarily housed in a studio in a car park adjacent to the Michael Fowler Centre on Wakefield St. The council said it was continuing to work closely with WellingtonNZ, which manages the theatre and bookings, and with key tenant the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Stephen AâCourt The Royal New Zealand Ballet has been practising at a studio on Wakefield St while the St James has been closed. Here are rehearsals for Giselle, performed by Kate Kadow and Albrecht is Joseph Skelton.

Blockbuster musical Come From Away was due to be the first event at the newly opened theatre, but its organisers made the decision to withdraw when MIQ restrictions were still in place.

A number of other performances are due to be held at the St James including Wellington Opera’s La Traviata in July, Cinderella, Les Miserables in August-September, New Zealand Opera’s Macbeth in October, and Shrek The Musical in October.

The theatre was found to be an earthquake-prone building iIn 2015 . The work to strengthen the theatre to a minimum 67 percent of the new building standard started in April 2019.