Te Hīkoi Toi: Photography as a Tardis

Mark Amery on a powerful exhibition at the Adam Art Gallery exploring our complex cultural relationship with our landscape

Ten minutes’ drive from where I was born stands a remarkable wharenui (Māori meeting house). Hinemihi was carved in the 1870s by two great Te Arawa artists, Wero Tāroi and Tene Waitere, commissioned by Te Tūhourangi iwi.

It welcomed tourists to Te Wairoa, enroute to the Pink and White Terraces. And it saved lives, providing shelter during the 1886 Mount Tarawera eruption. Today my parents live not far from this site, on Lake Rotoiti close to where Tāroi and Waitere were part of the celebrated Ngāti Tarawhai carving school.

Yet this isn’t where Hinemihi itself stands today. You see I was born in Guildford, Surrey. The whare was acquired in the 1890s by then Governor Lord Onslow and shifted to his grand estate, Clandon, to sit as folly and sometime garden shed. Onslow’s mansion burnt down in 2004, but the whare remains, sitting under now mature oaks, treasured by Ngāti Runana (London’s Māori community). A place of cross-cultural encounter for myself as tauiwi (foreign bones) Hinemihi is a powerful connector across two countries. Yet Hinemihi is a living ancestor for its people and, thankfully, there are plans for its return home.

Different perspectives on an object and its sites can shift time and space. While the land remains, we move. Objects and their sites also remain as grounding lightning rods for our spiritual and emotional connections, charging up our relationship to our sense of self and to each other. The nuances of this are explored by Mark Adams, Natalie Robertson and Chris Corson Scott in their respective projects in Tēnei Ao Tūroa - This Enduring World. It’s photography as tardis.

Mark Adams opens out how we consider Hinemihi, with different views from 2000 of Clandon House and whare, inside and out - and of the indentation in a weed-strewn paddock near Tarawera where she once stood. Historical photographs of Hinemihi and examples of Tāroi and Waitere’s carving are added by the curator of this project, Hamish Coney.

supplied Chris Corson-Scott photographs featuring, left, the remnants of cyanide tanks near Advance Peak, Otago and coal bins at Kiwi Mine on the West Coast in Tēnei Ao Tūroa–This Enduring World.

Among them, Te Arawa’s Hawaiki ancestor Houmaitawhiti appears in Victorian bowler hat in an extraordinary tekoteko (the freestanding figure above a wharenui’s gable) by Tāroi that’s exhibited, directing our journey in space and time above us across the stars. This tekoteko (now in a replica on its house at Lake Rotoiti) once graced Maketū Pa down from the lakes on the coast, part of a remarkable grouping of houses - seen here in historic photographs. Wharenui can move, but their connections through image, story and waiata hold.

All three projects move us across time both by the inclusion of historical work and the remarkable detail of marks on the land captured by all the artists’ large format cameras. All three capture with care and creativity the impact on the land of human occupation and use. Photography is the site marker, with these artists our accomplished wayfinders.

supplied Natalie Robertson’s Te Puna o Te Ao Te Huinga and kahikatea trees, Tīkapa-a-Hinekōpeka I–III at Adam Art Gallery.

Of the three projects Natalie Robertson’s Tātara e Maru Ana - The Sacred Rain Cape of Waiapu is the most moving. Personal and heartfelt, photography and words here are the medium for her and her people’s connection to a landscape. This is the Waiapu valley and river of Ngāti Porou of East Cape, devastated by erosion due to deforestation and farming. That damage is clear to see but, refreshingly, Robertson’s focus is on tapping into sites like springs that have spiritually sustained them and may continue into the future. It’s genuinely useful work, aglow with hope and resilience. Meditative space among trees that provides restorative calm hangs up large.

A print of a spring Te Puna o Rangtauāki gleams in a lightbox in the gallery’s front window, fern fronds dipping luxuriantly in dappled waters. It exudes wellbeing, and is beautifully connected to its place and time by Robertson’s personal writing in a wall label. She writes of this “wellspring heart”; an oasis, protected by trees from the cows. She finds the place name on an old map, repeating it over and over out loud to carry it forward.

This project expresses a remarkable amount of hope drawn out of a damaged environment - so it’s instructive to read in the catalogue of the iwi having a 100-year plan for the river’s restoration, and how in her work Robertson has discovered a “distinctive eastern Tairāwhiti language of light’’. Place of the first light, it lights the way forward.

supplied Installation view of Mark Adams’ Hinemihi: Te Hokinga-The Return.

Chris Corson-Scott’s large colour work is also aglow, with the artist not afraid of drawing us in with an accomplished use of the technical tricks of sublime landscape photography. Yet, richly, he also refers to the work of the artists in these landscapes before him (witness John Kinder’s remarkable 1860s images here).

A small survey of Corson-Scott’s geographically and historically far reaching work from 2013-2018, he draws us into big places only for us to be disturbed by the detail of remnants of our past, within which he finds his own personal connections. This ranges from the residual remains of cyanide tanks, involved in processing for a goldmine in remotest high altitude Otago, to saplings growing through what’s left of a West Coast sawmill where photographer Les Cleveland once worked.

Corson-Scott makes us aware of the complexity of our relationship with the land. Just how entwined heritage, culture and nature are.